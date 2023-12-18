U.S. Steel agrees to sell Japan's Nippon Steel for $55 a share while retaining all union contracts in a $14 billion all-cash mega-merger.

Pittsburgh steelmaker US Steel, which played a key role in the country’s industrialization, is being acquired by Nippon Steel in an all-cash deal valued at about $14.1 billion.

The transaction is valued at approximately $14.9 billion when the assumption of debt is included.

The price for U.S. Steel is nearly double the price offered by rival Cleveland Cliffs four months ago. U.S. Steel, which had rejected that offer, confirmed Nippon’s offer price early Monday.

US Steel will keep its name and headquarters in Pittsburgh, where it was founded in 1901 by JPMorgan, Andrew Carnegie. Nippon said it will also honor all collective bargaining agreements reached with the United Steelworkers and other employees and is committed to maintaining its relationship with workers.

Rising prices have helped fuel consolidation in the steel industry this decade. Steel prices more than quadrupled during the start of the pandemic to near $2,000 per metric ton by the summer of 2021 as supply chains experienced disruptions, a symptom of surging demand for goods and a lack of anticipation of that demand. Was.

Nippon, which will pay $55 a share for US Steel, said on Monday the deal would boost its manufacturing and technology capabilities. It will also expand Nippon’s production in the US and enhance its position in Japan, India and the ASEAN region.

Nippon said the acquisition is expected to bring its total annual crude steel capacity to 86 million tonnes and will help it capitalize on growing demand for high-grade steel, automotive and electrical steel.

“This transaction builds on our presence in the United States and we are committed to honoring all of U.S. Steel’s existing union contracts,” Nippon President Eiji Hashimoto said in a prepared statement.

U.S. Steel CEO David Burritt said the sale is beneficial to the United States, “ensuring a competitive, domestic steel industry while strengthening our presence globally.”

The acquisition has been approved by the boards of both companies and is targeted to close in the second or third quarter of 2024. It still needs approval from US Steel shareholders.

Shares of United States Steel Corp. soared more than 27% before the opening bell on Monday.

Source: fortune.com