Funding Opportunity Information: Statement of Interest

Funding Opportunity Title: U.S. Embassy Bangkok FY24 Funding Opportunity Notice

Funding Opportunity Number: BKK-2024-NOFO-01

Last date of application,

First Round – February 7, 2024

Second round – May 1, 2024

Third Round – July 3, 2024

CFDA Number: 19.040 – Public Diplomacy Program

Maximum for each prize: $75,000

A. Program Description

The U.S. Embassy Bangkok Public Diplomacy Section of the U.S. Department of State announces an open competition for organizations or individuals to submit a Statement of Interest (SOI) or Concept Note to pilot a program funded by the U.S. Embassy Bangkok. Please follow all instructions below carefully.

SOI submission is the first step two-step process, Applicants must first submit a brief statement of interest via the Google application form (the SOI is designed to clearly communicate the ideas and objectives of the program to applicants and is not a complete proposal. The SOI process is intended to provide applicants with This is to allow the submission of program ideas to a) evaluation before requiring the development of a full proposal application. Following a merit review of eligible SOIs, selected applicants will be invited to expand on their program ideas by submitting a full proposal application. Completed proposals must undergo a second merit review before final funding decisions are made.

Priority Program Area

Democracy, governance and human rights

Activities that strengthen democratic values, accountability, public participation, transparency and rule of law in governance and political institutions.

Innovative projects that educate Thais about the American experience in democratic processes and meaningful participation in civic life.

Activities that promote universally recognized human rights and fundamental freedoms.

Activities that promote relationships between the United States and emerging leaders in the Indo-Pacific region.

Activities that focus on enhancing critical thinking skills and promoting civic engagement to counter disinformation and improve media/digital literacy.

Technology, Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Renewable Energy

Activities that support and build capacity and promote economic inclusivity among micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and underrepresented entrepreneurs.

Activities that build digital skills and improve business practices of MSMEs and underrepresented entrepreneurs for different stages of business development.

Activities that raise awareness about environmental protection, climate change, climate-smart agriculture, transboundary water challenges, renewable energy and other key regional issues.

Activities that promote the use of science, technology and innovation in addressing regional or cross-border challenges and strengthening the competitiveness of SMEs and under-represented entrepreneurs.

Education

Activities that create, enhance, support, and strengthen partnerships and exchange of people, ideas, and resources between U.S. and Thai education institutions.

Activities that increase access to education and understanding of science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEM/STEAM).

Innovative and educational activities that strengthen sustainable development in the Mekong subregion.

Length of performance period: up to 12 months

Number of Expected Awards: Multiple

Prize amounts: Awards can range from a minimum of $10,000 to a maximum of $75,000

Type of Funding: FY 2024 Public Diplomacy Funding

Anticipated Program Start Date: Flexible

This notice is subject to the availability of funding.

Funding Instrument Type:

Grant, fixed amount award (FAA), or cooperative agreement. Cooperative agreements and some FAA differ from grants because US Embassy staff are more actively involved in grant implementation.

The proposed program should be completed within 12 months of its release. The U.S. Embassy Bangkok retains the right to execute non-compete continuity amendments on a case-by-case basis. Any revisions are based on performance, pending availability of funds, and are not guaranteed.

C. Eligibility Information

eligible applicants

The Public Diplomacy Section encourages applications from the United States and Thailand:

Registered non-profit organizations, including think tanks and civil society/non-governmental organizations

educational institutions

persons

Public international organizations and government institutions

cost sharing or matching

Cost sharing or matching is not required for this funding opportunity, but is encouraged. Any cost sharing must be clearly stated in the submission.

Other eligibility requirements

To be eligible to receive the award, all organizations must have a Unique Entity Identifier (UEI) number issued through www.SAM.gov as well as a valid registration on www.SAM.gov. Please see section E.4 for further details. Individuals are not required to hold a UEI or register with SAM.gov.

D. Application and Submission Information

Contents and form of application submission

Please follow all instructions below carefully. SOIs that do not meet the requirements of this announcement or fail to comply with the stated requirements will be ineligible and will not be considered for funding.

The contents of the SOI should include:

Project summary and description, objectives, expected outcomes, proposed timeline, target audience and evaluation plan

All documents are completely complete in English Estimated total budget amount (in US dollars) and line-item description of expenses.



Submission Timeline

1scheduled tribe Round 2Ra Round 3third Round Last date for submission of SOI 7 February 2024 1 May 2024 3 July 2024 Selected SOIs are informed by email 23 February 2024 17 May 2024 19 July 2024 Last date for submission of complete proposal for selected applicants 31 March 2024 14 June 2024 16 August 2024

funding restrictions

Prize money cannot be used for alcoholic beverages. Prize funds also cannot be used for other food items that are not directly related to achieving the program objectives.

Other Submission Requirements

All application materials must be submitted electronically through Google Application Form only

E. Application Review Information

criteria

Each SOI will be assessed and evaluated based on the evaluation criteria mentioned below.

Quality of Program Idea (50 marks): All programs must include genuine connections to American culture, policy, and/or practices. The program objectives are closely aligned with the priorities of the U.S. Embassy Bangkok outlined in Section A. Project Description. The idea is well communicated and feasible. SOIs that promote creative approaches to addressing program objectives are highly encouraged. The proposed timeline is reasonable.

Ability to achieve program plan/objective (20 marks): The SOI should clearly articulate the proposed program activities and expected outcomes to achieve the program objectives and goals.

Target audience engagement (20 points): The SOI should identify the target audience outlined in the program description.

Organizational capacity and record on previous grants (10 points): The SOI should demonstrate the organization’s expertise, capacity and/or previous experience in conducting similar programs. If a local partner is identified, the SOI should briefly describe the partner’s role and experience.

Review and Selection Process

A grant review committee will evaluate all eligible SOIs according to the criteria listed above. For fair review, all panelists will only review the information provided through the Google Application Form, no additional information will be reviewed. The Panel may provide conditions and/or recommendations on the SOI to enhance the proposed program. The full proposal application must note the conditions and note the recommendations.

Following review, any successful SOI applicants will be contacted and instructed to submit a complete application. A complete application will include:

Or SF-424-I (Application for Federal Aid – Individual) But

Or SF-424B (Assurance for Non-Construction Programs – Individual) But

Unique Entity Identifier and System for Awards Management (SAM.gov)

Required registration – Unique Entity Identifier (UEI) on SAM.GOV.

All organizations, whether based in the United States or in another country, must have a Unique Entity Identifier (UEI) and an active registration with SAM.gov. UEI is one of the data elements mandated by Public Law 109-282, the Federal Funding Accountability and Transparency Act (FFATA), for all federal awards.

2 CFR 200 requires that subgrantees obtain a UEI number. Please note that UEI is not required for sub-grant recipients at the time of application, but will be required before an award can be processed and/or directed to the sub-grant recipient.

Note: The process to obtain or renew a SAM.gov registration may take up to 4-8 weeks. Please start your registration as soon as possible,

organizations located in the united states Or paid employees in the United States will need an Employer Identification Number (EIN) and a UEI number from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) before registering with SAM.gov.

organizations located outside the United States And those that do not pay employees within the United States do not need an EIN from the IRS, but do need a UEI number before registering with SAM.gov.

Discount

Exemptions from UEI and sam.gov registration requirements may be allowed on a case-by-case basis if:

The identity of an applicant must be protected because of the potential threat to their mission, the status of their organization, their employees, or the individuals being served by the applicant.

For an applicant, if the Federal awarding agency decides that there are exigent circumstances that prevent the applicant from obtaining a Unique Entity Identifier and completing SAM registration prior to receiving the Federal award. In these instances, Federal awarding agencies should require the recipient to obtain a unique entity identifier and complete SAM registration within 30 days of the Federal award date.

Organizations requesting an exemption from the UEI or SAM.gov requirements must email the point of contact listed in the NOFO at least two weeks before the NOFO deadline, providing justification for their request. Approval for the SAM.gov waiver must be received from the required grants officer before the application is considered eligible for review.

F. Federal Awards Administration Information

Administrative and National Policy Requirements

Terms and conditions: Prior to submitting an SOI, applicants should review all terms and conditions and required certifications that will apply when requesting and granting a full proposal application, to ensure that they will be able to comply. These include:

2 CFR 200, 2 CFR 600, and the State Department’s Standard Terms and Conditions which are available at:

Yes. Federal Awarding Agency Contact

If you have any questions about the application process, please contact [email protected],

Note: A follow-up solicitation (usually sent by the U.S. Embassy Bangkok or via email) will be issued directly to organizations or individuals who submitted successful SOIs. It is not reposted on grants.gov or any public website. The follow-up request should follow the full NOFO template, as well as provide any specific recommendations or conditions expressed by the review panel. No limited or sole source waiver is specifically required for the full proposal stage as any such waiver approved prior to the issuance of the SOI covers the entire competition process. If the SOI step was a full and open competition, the overall process counts as a full and open competition.

