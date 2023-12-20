U Grow Capital’s impact financing is supported by the Dutch entrepreneurial development bank, FMO

Raised ~2,500 million as NCDs

Mumbai, December 19, 2023: U Grow Capital, a leading datatech NBFC focused on MSME lending, today announced that it has successfully raised ~₹2,500 million through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) from Dutch entrepreneurship development bank FMO. The issuance of INR-denominated NCDs was fully subscribed by FMO, reflecting the Bank’s commitment to promoting inclusive and sustainable prosperity by supporting entrepreneurs.

U Grow Capital is focused on bridging the credit gap in India’s MSME sector. Over the past 5 years, it has provided loans to over 80,000 small businesses and facilitated economic growth and employment. In a recent survey, it was found that 94% of the survey participants saw an increase in their business turnover and a 36% increase in employment after receiving a loan from UGRO.

In its 5-year journey, the company has received Rs. 50,000 as equity capital from IFU for its impact financing programme. 2,400 million in May 2023. Additionally, of its total lending, ~20% consists of development financial institutions and impact funds in India and globally, such as ResponsAbility, Calvert Impact Capital, Enabling Capital, SIDBI and others.

U Grow Capital’s diverse lending profile and an impact-driven business model has ensured that its liabilities are well diversified and not entirely dependent on India’s banking system which is also regulatory guided. This is due to its unwavering commitment to India’s micro enterprises and its ability to demonstrate the impact that lending to these customers can have.

Mr. Sachindra Nath, Founder and Managing Director of U Grow CapitalCommenting on the collaboration, he said, ,This transaction is a testament to U Grow Capital’s ability to build partnerships with and attract funding from reputable global DeFis. We share a common vision of financial inclusion with impact funding organizations and are excited to collaborate with FMO to address the diverse financial needs of India’s disadvantaged MSMEs. Impact investors are key funding partners in enabling us to bridge India’s large credit gap in the MSME sector, and we look to leverage our technology and credit expertise to serve MSMEs across the spectrum through our multi-channel delivery model. will continue.

Ms. Alexandra Ghazi, Senior Investment Officer at FMO Said, “We are delighted to partner with U Grow Capital in their mission to empower MSMEs in India. MSME finance is a key driver for financial inclusion, and U Grow Capital’s mission to solve the need for small business credit is in line with our vision of promoting inclusive and sustainable prosperity. We are confident that together we will make a positive impact on the lives of MSME borrowers. This collaboration will help strengthen our commitment towards greater financial inclusion in India.

