Tyson Recalls Nearly 30,000 Pounds of Dino’s Chicken Nuggets

Nearly 30,000 pounds of dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets are being recalled because they may be contaminated with metal fragments, the United States Department of Agriculture said Saturday.

Officials said the recall is for Tyson Foods’ 29-ounce plastic bag packages containing frozen, “fully cooked Fun Nuggets bread-shaped chicken patties” with a “best by” date of September 4, 2024. Are. The product was shipped to distributors in Alabama, California, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin.

According to the USDA, one minor oral injury has been reported in connection with chicken nuggets.

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said it was concerned that some customers may still have Dino Nuggets in their freezers.

The nuggets, made on September 5, are in lot numbers 2483BRV0207, 2483BRV0208, 2483BRV0209 and 2483BRV0210.

In its recall alert, Tyson Foods described the metal pieces as small and flexible. The company said the recall was issued out of an abundance of caution.

The USDA said people who have bags of nuggets should throw them out or return them to the place they bought them. Tyson said consumers who purchased the affected item should cut out the UPC and date code from the packaging, remove the product and call or text1-855-382-3101.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that the “best by” date included was September 2, 2024, instead of September 4, 2024. We apologize for the error.

