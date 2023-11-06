Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets after metal fragments were found

Tyson is recalling nearly 30,000 pounds of Dino-shaped chicken nuggets because they may be contaminated with metal. The US Department of Agriculture says there was one report of a minor oral injury.



Nearly 30,000 pounds of dinosaur-shaped frozen chicken nuggets are being recalled after consumers reported finding metal fragments in the product, U.S. food safety officials said.

The recalled products are 29-ounce plastic packages of Tyson Foods’ “Fully Cooked Fun Nuggets Breaded Shaped Chicken Patties.”

“A limited number of consumers have reported that they have found small, flexible metal pieces in the product,” Tyson said in a news release about the voluntary recall issued Saturday.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service confirmed Saturday that it was notified by the company after the problem was discovered.

The USDA said one minor oral injury was reported after consumption of the product. The agency has received no other reports of injuries or illness.

The USDA is advising consumers to throw away or return frozen chicken patties products produced after September 5, 2023, with a “best if used by” date of September 4, 2024.

The affected lot codes are 2483BRV0207, 2483BRV0208, 2483BRV0209 and 2483BRV0210, and the back of the package bears installation number P-7211.

The USDA said the product was shipped to distributors in Alabama, California, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin for further distribution at the retail level.

In 2019, Tyson recalled over 36,000 pounds of chicken nuggets due to possible rubber contamination. The company reported that rubber particles had entered the chicken after a piece of equipment used to make the nuggets broke. the new York Times,

Tyson also recalled more than 75,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets in 2014 after consumers complained they found small pieces of plastic in their food.

