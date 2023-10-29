Tyson Fury edges Francis Ngannou, survives huge upset

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – October 28: Francis Ngannou punches Tyson Fury during heavyweight fight , [+] Between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou at the Boulevard Hall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 28, 2023. (Photo by Justin Satterfield/Getty Images) getty images

Tyson Fury won the fight in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, but it seems the real winner of the contest was Francis Ngannou.

Ngannou dropped Fury with a left hook in the third round of their non-title match, but the latter escaped the fight with a narrow split-decision victory. The official judges’ scorecards in favor of Fury were as follows: (94–95, 96–93, 95–94).

Fury, who was not looking in top condition even by his standards – controlled many of the rounds with his jab and 1-2 combinations. When he put the fight away, moved forward and boxed, he found success.

However, Ngannou’s boxing skills were more advanced than anyone expected. He switched between orthodox and southpaw throughout the fight, preventing his punches from flying wildly as they sometimes do in mixed martial arts, and appeared to hurt Fury on at least two occasions.

Perhaps one of the most important factors in the fight was Ngannou’s strength in the clinch. Fury can generally intimidate his opponent with his strength. This game plan was not as effective against Ngannou. Ngannou proved to be so strong that he could take every victory in his favor. Despite the loss, it is difficult to express how impressive Ngannou looked in this fight.

Fury was not in good shape and may have taken his opponent lightly. Still, Ngannou deserves all the credit in the world for the most extraordinary crossover performance in the history of combat sports.

Even before the decision was read, many had declared Ngannou the winner due to his effort.

Ngannou is contractually obligated to compete in MMA with the PFL, and Fury is set to fight Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight title in December.

The ESPN crew has made clear their desire to get Ngannou back into boxing, but it’s doubtful we’ll see him face their box again before the start of the PFL’s Superfight division.

With Ngannou’s performance, it’s going to be even bigger when his PFL debut comes in 2024. As for Fury, there will be plenty of doubts about his preparedness for the challenge from a hungry Usyk, who will probably be flattering himself after watching on Saturday. Display.