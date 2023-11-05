Tyson Foods recalls chicken patties due to potentially containing ‘metal fragments’

FILE – A Tyson Food product is seen in Montpelier, VT, November 18, 2011. Tyson Foods reported a loss in the second quarter of its fiscal year, its first quarterly loss since 2009, and cut its sales forecast as its performance slowed. Heavy charges related to plant closings and restructuring. Shares fell more than 9% before markets opened on Monday, May 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)

Washington, DC (WAVY) – Tyson Foods, Inc. Nearly £30,000 is being recalled. The Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, or FSIS, announced Saturday that fully cooked, breaded, shaped chicken patties potentially contained foreign material, specifically metal pieces.

Consumer complaints reported small metal pieces being found in the chicken patty product and the company notified FSIS. The product was shipped to distributors in Virginia as well as Alabama, California, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.

The frozen chicken patties were produced on September 5, and may still be in consumers’ freezers. According to FSIS, consumers are instructed to throw away the food or return it to the store where they purchased it.

The following products are subject to recall [view labels],

29-oz. Plastic bag packages containing “Tyson Fully Cooked Fun Nuggets Breaded Shaped Chicken Patties” with a best by date of September 4, 2024 and lot codes: 2483BRV0207, 2483BRV0208, 2483BRV0209 and 2483BRV0210.

The installation number “P-7211” of the recalled product is located on the back of the package.

Minor injuries have been reported from oral consumption of the product, but no additional injuries or illnesses have been reported, according to FSIS.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Tyson Consumer Relations at 855-382-3101.

Check out WAVY.com for the latest updates,

Source: www.wavy.com