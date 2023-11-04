Washington, November 4, 2023 – Tyson Foods, Inc. A Berryville, Ark., establishment is recalling approximately 29,819 pounds of fully cooked, breaded, shaped chicken patty product that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, particularly metal pieces, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Department Services (FSIS) was announced today.

The frozen chicken patties were produced on September 5, 2023. The following products may be recalled [view labels],

29-oz. Plastic bag packages containing “Tyson Fully Cooked Fun Nuggets Breaded Shaped Chicken Patties” with a best by date of September 04, 2024 and lot codes 2483BRV0207, 2483BRV0208, 2483BRV0209 and 2483BRV0210.

The recalled product bears the installation number “P-7211” marked on the back of the package. The product was shipped to distributors in Alabama, California, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin for further distribution at the retail level.

The problem was discovered when the firm notified FSIS that it had received consumer complaints complaining of small metal pieces in the chicken patty product.

One minor oral injury has been reported associated with the consumption of this product. FSIS has not received any additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some of the product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS regularly conducts recall effectiveness investigations so that companies subject to recalls can notify them Customers have been recalled and steps have been taken to ensure that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, retail distribution lists will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Tyson Consumer Relations at (855)-382-3101. Members of the media with questions about the recall should contact Tyson Foods, Inc. You can contact Laura Burns, Tyson’s vice president of external communications, at (479)-719-9890 or [email protected].

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to [email protected]. For consumers who need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online electronic consumer complaint monitoring system can be used 24 hours a day.

