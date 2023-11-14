Tyson Foods CEO on chicken’s growth potential ‘in challenging economic times’

Tyson Foods (TSN) views chicken as a bright spot as it looks to prevail despite challenging macroeconomic conditions.

In an exclusive interview, Tyson Foods CEO Donnie King told Yahoo Finance over the phone that historically, “in challenging economic times,” chicken has been where consumers have turned to for cheaper and healthier protein options.

“We are well positioned to meet that demand and be able to grow with our customers,” he said.

The meat producer reported its financial Q4 results on Monday. Its revenue of $13.3 billion missed Wall Street’s target of $13.7 billion, while its earnings per share of $0.37 beat expectations of $0.25. Shares closed 3% lower after the mixed results.

Fourth-quarter results showed volume growth in its chicken, prepared foods and international businesses, while beef and pork volumes declined.

Chicken prices fell 9.2%, compared with analysts’ expectations of 3.96%. But a weaker-than-expected improvement in cattle supplies led beef prices to jump 10.2%.

‘Chicken will be the protein of choice’: CEO

Amid sticky inflation and high grocery prices, consumers are becoming more conscious of what they’re spending, and swapping out different proteins and package sizes.

“We’re looking at some … trade from beef to pork or chicken,” King said. Although he expects more of that behavior, he said the swap is not as widespread as it was during the Great Recession of 2008 to 2009.

According to King, consumers are not trading up on private label compared to Tyson, but they are opting to buy smaller packets rather than larger pack sizes.

However, when the wallet is pressed the chicken comes up.

“Not only domestically, but globally, chicken will be the protein of choice for consumers looking for lean, healthy proteins at affordable prices,” King said.

This increase in poultry volume follows the company’s decision last month to close three chicken-processing plants, including facilities in North Little Rock, Ark.; Noel, Mo; And Dexter, MO. 4th place – Corydon, Ind. In – Will be closed on or around March 1, 2024. This is in addition to two other closures earlier this year.

King said the closures have resulted in some increases in capacity utilization of his facilities, as well as a better cost structure. The company plans to open two new plants for Tyson brand chicken products and its prepared food brands Wright and Jimmy Dean. According to King, prepared foods, such as sausage patties and bacon, will be another major growth opportunity for Tyson.

In fiscal 2024, Tyson Foods expects adjusted operating income (AOI) of $400 million to $700 million for its chicken segment. Pork AOI is expected to break even, but beef AOI is expected to lose $400 million to reach break-even, as a slow recovery in U.S. cattle supplies pushes prices higher.

JPMorgan analyst Ken Goldman said in a note to clients that Tyson Foods is right to remain conservative in its guidance. “We believe the company wants to avoid another 2023 when every key factor (revenue, margins of almost every segment, etc.) comes in below initially expected.”

The company plans to “stay on the sidelines” with a neutral rating, adding, “We’d like to see a bit more of a linear, positive trajectory in the fundamentals before we feel that guidance is worth beating by a meaningful degree.”

Tyson Foods is monitoring the potential impact of diabetes and weight loss drugs, also known as GLP-1s. No impact has been seen on the company so far, but the meat manufacturer may benefit from this.

“The hidden gem here, lean protein can play a role in any healthy diet, so a shift to more healthy foods could be a good outcome in our protein portfolio,” King said.

