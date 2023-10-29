This isn’t exactly new for Tyrod Taylor, but it’s been a minute.

He made his third consecutive start at quarterback on Sunday, again replacing the injured Daniel Jones.

The last time Taylor started three straight games with the Texans was in 2021, when he replaced Davis Mills in Weeks 9-12, and went 1-3 in his four-start run.

“Obviously, the best experience, I’d say, is to play,” Taylor said. “If the opportunity comes this week, as far as rhythm, I mean, yes, I’d love to go out there and try something.” Would love to do.

“I feel comfortable in my crime. I feel comfortable with playwrights who are outside of us. Obviously it’s on me to get the ball to those guys, so trying to spread it around as much as possible, and a lot of them make plays.”

Given the uncertain updates given by coach Brian Daboll as to when and if Jones might return, Taylor could take over the starting role for the coming weeks.

Veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor threw a pass against the Commanders. AP Tyrod Taylor is set to start against the Jets. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

In his two starts for the Giants, Taylor has completed 65 percent of his passes for 479 yards and two touchdowns.

This summer included the annual Giants-Jets preseason game, but it came with a twist.

The Giants used their backups in the first quarter and throughout the game, and the Jets used their starters for some series.

“You don’t run a lot in the preseason,” Daboll said. “It’s good to have it on tape to see some of those guys. We had practiced against them last year also. Obviously, played them in the preseason. But in terms of the scheme and things like that, I would say offensively it was pretty basic. “We applied some pressure defensively in that game, but it was pretty basic stuff.”

Given the fluid state of the punt return job, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Gunner Olszewski was elevated from the practice squad.

Olszewski, 26, was a first-team All-Pro as a returner in 2020 with the Patriots, and he has extensive experience — 75 punt returns in his NFL career, averaging 12 yards per return.

He has also expressed ball-protection concerns with nine career fumbles – five in three seasons with the Patriots and four in the last two seasons with the Steelers.

He was released by the Steelers on October 21 after fumbling a punt return and misplacing a kickoff return, going out of bounds at the 10-yard line.

Giants guard Justin is back in the NFL after some time on the couch.AP

Justin Pugh was investing in real estate while rehabilitating from a torn ACL and considering returning to the NFL.

Now that he’s back in the game, starting at left tackle for the Giants, the 33-year-old isn’t looking for a professional opportunity.

After announcing on the television broadcast that he was “straight off the couch” in his 2023 debut against the Bills two weeks earlier, he was contacted by Lovesac, a “designed for life” furniture company.

Pugh said he was able to get 17 Lovesack sack chairs and gave one to each offensive lineman, making sure to save a chair for GM Joe Schoen.

Pugh said that during his first stay with the Giants (2013–17) he remembered Odell Beckham Jr. getting all kinds of merchandise from sponsors and that he always made sure to negotiate deals so that his teammates would also be rewarded. Can get a share.

