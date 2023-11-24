Tyreek Hill's Wife – Keita Vaccaro is a businesswoman who is passionate about start-ups and wellness

Tyreek Hill’s wife, Keita Vaccaro, is a total boss lady in business, and her presence in the famous football player’s life has sparked curiosity among people ever since she tied the knot with the athlete.

Keita Vaccaro has achieved extraordinary success in various fields such as investing, health and wellness, making her a respected figure in these industries. She was also associated with sports.

She grew up with three siblings who shared her passion for athletic activities. Before marrying a football star, she had a brother who played in the National Football League (NFL) for several seasons.

Tyreek Hill looks on during training camp at the Baptist Health Training Complex on July 27, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. , Source: Getty Images

Keita Vaccaro marries Trike Hill at a courthouse

Keita ties the knot with the Memphis Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill in Travis County, Texas on November 8, 2023. Keita’s husband later confirmed on November 17 that he had married his “longtime fiancée” and shared how he felt as a married man:

“It feels good, man. Everything that’s happening to me, it’s happening for good reasons.”

Keita’s husband recently gave additional details about their marriage on his YouTube channel, revealing that they visited the courthouse and had several conversations before tying the knot.

He emphasized that their relationship was not yet finalized at that time and described love as a mysterious force.

The couple got engaged during the Fourth of July in 2021. In an interview that year, Keita revealed that her husband had proposed to her family without her knowledge; She later received a stunning diamond ring from Tyreek.

Tyreek Hill’s wife has a multifaceted entrepreneurial journey

Her entrepreneurial spirit extends to other ventures, as reflected in her Instagram bio, which states that she is the owner of the health and wellness brand On Flow. He also runs a YouTube channel with Tyreek.

With over 7,800 subscribers, his channel is a platform to share different aspects of his life, such as his family workouts, road trips, and when he bought a house in Florida. His latest video was about Keita playing a custom song for Tyreek in his car.

Keita Vaccaro attends The Model Experience’s Fashion Week Festival at the Los Angeles Convention Center on September 30, 2023 in California. , Source: Getty Images

Keita is a former basketball MVP who comes from an athletic family

Tyreek’s wife comes from an athletic family, with three siblings previously involved in sports: Ashley, Kevin, and former NFL star Kenny Vaccaro. Keita is no stranger to basketball and has even shown off her skills alongside her husband on their YouTube page.

Keita’s basketball talent dates back to his high school days at Brownwood, where he earned the title of Most Valuable Player. Her sister and “best friend” Ashley was also a teammate during those formative years.

Kenny’s post-retirement journey mirrors that of other notable athletes, such as supermodel Gisele Bündchen’s ex-husband, Tom Brady. Currently, Kenny runs his eSports company, Gamers First, Inc. While Kevin has found success as a videographer and editor.

