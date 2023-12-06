Types of Visualization Frameworks - KDnuggets

Image by author

Data visualization is not just about creating graphs. It’s about taking data and making sense of it. And of course burning other people’s retinas with your diverse color choices.

From tracking global health trends (remember COVID-19?) to tracking your daily run, the right chart or map can uncover patterns and answers that are hidden in the raw data. However, not all visualization tools are created equal. Some are built for code-lovers, while others are for those who think Python is just a hipster name for a game they play on their Nokia. They still call it a snake.

In the following list, I’m going to match you with your visualization soulmate. Something like Tinder, but for charts. Chartinder? I’m sure there’s a joke in there somewhere. Whether you need a quick pie chart or an interactive map, there’s a tool for it.

There is a whole spectrum of visualization tool types. I’ve put them into three broad categories that include the most popular visualization tools.

I will give you a brief description of each tool. You can find the features of each tool in the overview at the end of each visualization framework type.

To enhance your understanding and provide a more interactive learning experience, here is a video you can watch that reflects the insights shared in this article:

These are libraries and frameworks designed to create interactive and dynamic visualizations using JavaScript in web browsers. JavaScript is very flexible, and most developers know it, so these frameworks are widely used.

1. D3.js

D3.js is a powerful JavaScript library for manipulating documents based on data. It enables users to create visualizations using HTML, SVG, and CSS, providing immense control and creative potential for interactive and complex visualizations.

2. three.js

An open-source JavaScript library and API for creating and displaying animated 3D computer graphics in web browsers. It supports the creation of sophisticated visualizations without the need for specialized 3D graphics software.

3. chart.js

A JavaScript charting library that provides eight different types of simple charts. It is designed to be easy-to-use and highly customizable for web developers who want to add responsive data visualizations.

4. Leaflet

A JavaScript library, Catalog is great for creating interactive maps that can display extensive geospatial data, making it an invaluable resource for geographers, urban planners, and journalists who need dynamic mapping capabilities.

5. Highcharts

Highcharts is a JavaScript library primarily for creating interactive, web-standards compliant charts. It has extensive charting capabilities, making it ideal for those who need an easy-to-implement solution for complex data visualization.

JavaScript-Based Framework Overview

This category includes Python data visualization libraries and libraries used in R or many other programming languages. These libraries focus on data scientists who create visualizations for their presentations. Most of these libraries have strong support for numerical and scientific computing.

1. Matplotlib

Matplotlib is a comprehensive Python library for creating static, animated, and interactive visualizations. It offers a wide range of tools for creating complex plots and provides a solid foundation for creating detailed graphs suitable for use in scientific publications or presentations.

2. Sea animals

Seaborn: A Python data visualization library based on Matplotlib. It provides a high-level interface for creating attractive and statistical graphics. This makes it simple to create beautiful visualizations representing complex data trends and distributions.

3. Storyline

Plotly is a multi-language graphing library that lets developers and analysts create interactive, publication-quality graphs and visualizations directly from their browser. Its intuitive interface supports a wide range of chart types, promoting a self-service environment for data visualization.

4. Bokeh

Bokeh: A Python interactive visualization library for modern web browsers. It provides elegant and versatile graphics with high-performance interactivity on large or streaming datasets, ready to create sophisticated visualization applications and dashboards.

5. Pygal

Pygl is a Python library that is perfect for creating SVG (Scalable Vector Graphics) plots that focus on simplicity and style. You can generate graphs that are both interactive and highly customizable.

6. Tensorboard

A visualization tool within the TensorFlow ecosystem, TensorBoard provides Python users with a clear view of the machine learning workflow. This allows developers to easily track metrics and visualize aspects of their models without the need for extensive manual graphing or external tools.

7.ggplot2

An R package that creates data visualizations using the grammar of graphics, allowing users to create complex charts with consistent structure and design philosophy with minimal coding.

8. Lattice

An R visualization tool that specializes in the creation of trellis graphs needed to represent multivariate data through the use of conditioning and panels, meeting the needs of scientific researchers carrying out detailed comparative visualization studies.

9. shiny

Shiny R transforms statistical code into interactive web applications, providing an accessible framework for analysts and scientists to create user-friendly data-driven interfaces, thus democratizing access to complex analytical work without web development expertise. makes.

python/r/multi-language library overview

These are robust, scalable visualization platforms designed for businesses, often including integration with data sources and other business intelligence tools. They allow non-technical users to create visualizations and dashboards without coding. They are often plug-and-play, like “plug this into your database and create visualizations”.

1. Tableau Software

Tableau is an industry-standard analytics platform that provides intuitive data visualization and business intelligence solutions, enabling users to easily connect, understand, and visualize their data in meaningful ways without the need for extensive technical support. Is.

2. Microsoft Excel

A fundamental tool for personal and business data management, Excel offers a wide range of visualization options, from basic charts to complex graphics, meeting the everyday analytical needs of businesses around the world.

3. SAS Visual Analytics

An advanced analytics platform that integrates visualization and business intelligence, offering powerful self-service capabilities for data exploration and insight discovery, tailored for organizations with complex data environments.

4. QlikView/Qlik Sense

QlikView and Qlik Sense are interactive business intelligence and visualization tools that leverage self-service analytics to empower users with immediate insights, using collaborative data modeling for an intuitive and exploratory user experience.

5. IBM Cognos Analytics

A comprehensive business intelligence suite that enables efficient data management and visualization with AI-enhanced analytics and smart storytelling features designed for enterprise-scale data exploration and decision making.

6. SAP BusinessObjects

It is a comprehensive enterprise analytics solution from SAP, offering a variety of tools that enable organizations to uncover insights, deliver reports, and optimize business performance through powerful data visualization and dashboarding capabilities.

7. Oracle Business Intelligence

Oracle BI is a comprehensive suite of enterprise BI products with a full range of capabilities, including interactive dashboards, ad-hoc analytics, and proactive intelligence. This allows businesses to gain actionable insights from their data with minimal IT intervention.

8. SPSS

SPSS by IBM is a statistical analysis powerhouse renowned for its wide application in the social sciences. It simplifies the process of statistical interpretation and produces detailed visual representations, making advanced statistical analysis accessible to users with different levels of expertise.

9. Stata

Stata is a comprehensive tool for data analysis, data management, and graphics. It is specifically designed to facilitate the workflow of researchers, providing them with a robust statistical toolkit paired with high-quality graphing capabilities to streamline their data-driven inquiries.

10. Micro Strategy

MicroStrategy is a robust enterprise analytics platform known for its high scalability and advanced analytics, empowering organizations with interactive dashboards, scorecards, and reports that drive strategic decision making without extensive IT dependencies.

11. Domo

Domo is a modern BI platform that excels in data consolidation, visualization, and collaboration, facilitating the creation of custom dashboards and reports to aid real-time decision making in a user-friendly interface designed for business users. Does.

12. Informatics

Informatica is a tool that provides cloud-native data management and integration services, complemented by visualization tools that help organizations maintain data quality, streamline operations, and provide business intelligence insights through a governed self-service model. Enables.

13. Apache Superset

Apache Superset is an open-source analytics and business intelligence web application that allows data exploration and visualization. It enables users to create and share interactive dashboards, which are easily created by drag-and-drop without the need for IT staff.

14. Grafana

A multi-platform open-source analytics and monitoring solution, Grafana provides end users with rich, customizable dashboards for data aggregation from multiple sources. Its user-friendly interface simplifies complex data from metrics, logs, and traces into actionable insights.

15. Knife

An open-source data analytics platform, KNIME offers a comprehensive range of data integration, transformation, and analysis tools. It provides an intuitive, no-code graphical user interface, enabling end users to independently create data-driven solutions and workflows.

Enterprise Solutions Overview

Visualization frameworks are vast, and the categories they fit into are constantly growing. I’ve covered thirty-nine tools here, which should be enough for you to find the one you need.

Note that each tool in a category has different capabilities, so familiarize yourself with them before deciding on the tool you want to use.

Nate Rosidi Is a data scientist and is into product strategy. He is also an adjunct professor teaching analytics, and is the founder of StratScratch, a platform that helps data scientists prepare for their interviews with real interview questions from top companies. join him Twitter: StratScratch Or LinkedIn.

Source: www.kdnuggets.com