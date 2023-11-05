Tyneside ground screw entrepreneur hopes to create jobs after investment

A Gateshead entrepreneur who developed an alternative to concrete foundations for holiday lodges has secured investment to take his venture forward.

Having introduced ground screws to the UK in partnership with a Swedish brand more than a decade ago, Andy Gabel has recently introduced a new system for securing lightweight holiday lodges without pouring tonnes of concrete into the ground. His firm GroundScrew4U offers other products that are used for domestic and commercial structures, including garden rooms, home offices, modular classrooms and home annexes.

Mr Gabel demonstrated the StayGrounded product at the Great Holiday Home Show in Harrogate last month and said big industry names had already shown interest in it, with a number of new projects lined up for next year. Now a sum of £50,000 from the North East Small Loan Fund arranged through NEL Fund Managers will be used to market the system, including taking it to subsequent trade shows.

Read more: Brighton production company behind Charlotte in Sunderland opens Gateshead base

Read more: Atom Bank reveals £100m fund raise from shareholders

Projected demand over the next 12 months means Groundscrews4u expects to double its eight-strong team of installers. Mr Gabel said: “Ground screws provide a faster and cleaner solution to solid foundations for all types of timber and lightweight structures than traditional concrete foundations. Additionally, their environmental impact is typically 60% lower, which is especially important for businesses working toward carbon neutral status.

“When the opportunity arose to move into the holiday park industry, we spent many months designing, testing and refining a system that we know is absolutely fit for purpose, and has saved thousands of tonnes of Concrete will also be prevented from being poured into the ground. Every year. Our StayGrounded launch generated a huge amount of excitement among many of the biggest names in the industry, and since it is so easy to use and install, we are seeing high levels of market demand. Will be able to quickly train new installers to meet the levels we are expecting.

“It is the only system of its kind available in the UK, recognized by all the major trade bodies in the holiday park and leisure sector

area, and is fully insurance backed so after bringing in this investment from NEL, we are now ready to realize its full potential. Being able to access capital from within the North East was important to us, as well as being able to meet the team offering it, and we were made to feel very comfortable and reassured through the investment process.

Jonathan Armitage, investment executive at NEL Fund Managers, said: “Andy and his team have applied unrivaled specialist knowledge of a particular market to develop a tailor-made system that will deliver substantial efficiency and environmental benefits to clients.”

The £9m North East Small Loan Fund is part of the £130m North East Fund and is aimed primarily at smaller SMEs. It typically provides loans of up to £100,000 to businesses in Tyne and Wear, Durham and Northumberland.

Source: www.business-live.co.uk