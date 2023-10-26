Two years after Stellantis opened Detroit’s first auto plant in three decades, Tesla Gigafactories spread across the US from New York to Texas – Is US manufacturing ready for a renaissance?

America has been witnessing a decline in manufacturing for a long time. Despite still contributing more than $2 trillion to GDP, the once-infrastructure sector has been weakening since its height in the mid-20th century. In the 50s, manufacturing accounted for over 25% of GDP and over 30% of jobs. Today those numbers have dropped to 11% and 8%, respectively.

A competitive edge?

The US labor market is extremely capable and generally intelligent. Therefore, what the US lacks in access to cheap labor and certain raw materials it makes up for in the sophistication and technical capability of its manufacturing.

The growing demand from consumers and world governments for a sustainable future is leading to growth in green manufacturing and other sectors that require America’s technological sophistication. Renewable energy producing devices – think solar panels and wind turbines – are made throughout the US. vestas For example, (OTC:VWDRY) has two major plants in Colorado.

Tesla

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) chief, Elon Musk, has famously said, “A factory deserves more innovation and more engineering skill than the product.” He wants to control every aspect of the production process. Tesla has “gigafactories” across the country and plans to set up new facilities.

The company’s manufacturing capabilities have been a catalyst for change not only in the automotive industry but also in the broader context of American manufacturing. Tesla’s approach to sustainable, eco-friendly production is in line with changing consumer preferences.

detroit

Stellantis NV (NYSE:STLA), formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, made headlines when it announced the opening of a state-of-the-art auto plant in Detroit. This decision was extremely important for a city that was once the center of American manufacturing and had become the face of its decline.

The new plant was expected to play a key role in Stellantis’ efforts to produce a range of vehicles, including electric and hybrid models. With a focus on modern technology and sustainable practices, this venture represents a step toward revitalizing the once-thriving American automotive manufacturing sector.

resuscitation

This process of revival of American manufacturing is bringing industry back to America. Companies left the US in droves to bring their factories to countries with cheaper labor pools, but now with the growing need for high-tech capabilities, manufacturing – and the jobs that come with it – are coming home.

Investors looking to take advantage of this trend can choose individual companies or opt for thematic funds – such as the TEMA American Reshored ETF (NYSE:RSHO) – which is dedicated to investing in profitable companies repatriated to the US.

