Two tips that could save you thousands of money, according to Martin Lewis

By following these two tips you could save up to £48,000 (pa) per year

According to moneysavingexpert, Martin Lewis, more than 200,000 people could be missing out on thousands of pounds over their lifetime.

He returned to his ITV1 Martin Lewis Money Show Live on Tuesday with two key pieces of advice that could save viewers up to £48,000.

Firstly, he advised people to check that the right person in their relationship is claiming National Insurance Credit.

He said: “You build up National Insurance years which tells you what share of the full state pension you get at the end.

“People who are not working or earn less than £123 a week are eligible for National Insurance Credit for child care.

“However for many people in that situation, it is their partner who is working who claims the childcare, not them.

Martin Lewis returned to his ITV show on Tuesday (Martin Lewis Money Show Live/ITV)

“But working partners already get National Insurance credits because they are working. So you want a non-working partner to get the credit, and so they should be the beneficiary.

He then advised viewers that the Gov.uk form that needs to be filled in is CF11A.

Mr Lewis said this was absolutely “vital” and advised those not working to ensure child benefit was in the name of the person who was not working.

For those whose partners were earning more than £60,000, she said the other person should still claim it and then opt out of the payments to ensure they get child tax national insurance credit.

Your pension increases by £800 each year for a maximum of eight years. This increases the final state pension by £2,400 per year, they then calculated that over twenty years this could increase your final state pension by an extra £48,000.

But kids or not, Martin believes there are two checks every person should do:

“Go to gov.uk and check your National Insurance records to see if you have missed any years.

“And then check your state pension forecast to see if you’re on track to receive the full state pension. If you are not entitled to free years in other allocations, you can buy back the years and for a payment of £800 this could be worth up to £5,000 over your state pension life.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com