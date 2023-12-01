The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of two suspects involved in the robbery of a postal carrier. The incident occurred on November 22, 2023 in the 4500 block of Madison Avenue in Kansas City. The suspects, described as two black males, were dressed in black and wearing masks and gloves. One of the suspects, armed with a handgun, hit the mail carrier and stole the mail keys. Crimes against postal workers are not common in the Kansas City metro area, but that is not the case throughout the country. Since May there have been more than 500 arrests for mail theft and 109 arrests for robberies. United States Postal Service Inspector Paul Shedd said, “Robberies, mail carriers haven’t been an issue here yet.” “But we have a team here that has been on the road since this incident. We are doing everything we can to catch these people.”It’s part of a new project called Safe Delivery. Another goal of the project is to install high-security lock boxes at all collection sites. “Obviously this is an ongoing project,” Shedd said. “But this will eliminate the problem of these keys being stolen.” If you have any information about this case, contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455, mention “Law Enforcement” and reference the case number. .4196090.

Source: www.kmbc.com