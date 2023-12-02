Two skill trainings on agroforestry enterprises, cocoon production will start in SKUAST-K

Srinagar, 02 December: Two one-week Entrepreneurship Skill Development Programs (ESDP) on Agroforestry Enterprises for Economic Empowerment and Cocoon Crop Production began on Saturday at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Benhama and Mirgund campuses in Kashmir.

ESDP is organized under the sponsorship of the Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

A training program titled ‘Raising awareness about the socio-economic importance of enterprises in agroforestry systems as a tool to achieve economic empowerment’ is conducted by the Silviculture and Agroforestry Division, Faculty of Forestry, of SKUAST-K.

2nd training titled ‘Improving Productivity of Job Seeking Youth through Improving Productivity in Bi-Voltine Cocoon Crop’ by College of Temperate Sericulture, SKUAST-K for the students of Degree College, Hyderpora under the sponsorship of Union Ministry of Agriculture started. small and medium enterprises. 30 students and aspiring entrepreneurs are participating in each training.

Dean of the Faculty of Forestry, Professor SA Gangu, who was the chief guest at the inaugural function, stressed the need to organize skill programs to promote entrepreneurship in agroforestry systems, especially among educated unemployed youth.

Dr GM Bhat, Head of Silviculture and Agroforestry Division, stressed the importance of enterprises in agroforestry systems as a tool to achieve economic empowerment. Program Coordinator Dr. Megana Bakshi highlighted various aspects of the training program and the importance of enterprises in agroforestry systems. They discussed the design of the program with emphasis on providing practical training to the participants. Dr. NA Pala, Assistant Professor, SAF Division, presented the vote of thanks.

Director, Research, SKUAST-K, Professor Haroon R Naik, who was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of the cocoon production training, spoke on the importance and relevance of organizing skill programs for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh to impart entrepreneurial skills. Can develop. To start your own business.

Professor MF Bakwal, Associate Dean, Temperate Sericulture College, advised the participating students to maximize their efforts to establish startups based on their innovative ideas. He also thanked the university authorities for providing financial assistance through MSME. Before this, program coordinator Dr. SFI Qadri gave brief information about the program.

Source: risingkashmir.com