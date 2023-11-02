Two sickle cell disease gene therapies may soon be approved by the FDA

sickle cell anemia. Sickle-shaped clusters of blood cells are depicted in a blood vessel. getty

Next month, the Food and Drug Administration will decide on regulatory approval of two gene therapies for sickle cell disease. Exa-Cell and Lovo-Cell are potentially one-time treatment options for SCD patients burdened with unmet needs.

Two treatments—Exa-Cell (exagamagglutinin autotemcel) and Lovo-Cell (lovotibeglugin autotemcel)—attack SCD at its genetic root. In the case of Exa-Cell,* a ​​patient’s blood stem cells are extracted and then edited via CRISPR/Cas9 to express fetal hemoglobin and later returned to the patient’s body . CRISPR/Cas9 is a component of the bacterial immune system that can be used to cut and edit DNA. In this case it is called gene editing tool.

Lovo-CL works differently. It inserts a functional human beta-globin gene into the patient’s own hematopoietic stem cells and then returns the modified cells to the patient through autologous stem cell transplantation.

On Tuesday, FDA advisers reviewed Exa-Cell to evaluate whether more research is needed on possible unintended consequences of the treatment. Specifically, the panel considered what might happen if Exa-Cell edits parts of the genetic code that it should not. The committee concluded that Exa-Cell is adequately safe but suggested long-term monitoring of patients.

The other SCD gene therapy that may get FDA approval in December, Lovo-CL, did not have a separate FDA advisory committee.

Sickle cell disease is a group of congenital red blood cell disorders, named sickle cell for the crescent-shaped shape of the red blood cells. SCD changes the structure of hemoglobin, the molecule in red blood cells that delivers oxygen to organs and tissues throughout the body. The most common SCD disorder type is sickle cell anemia.

The sickle-shaped cells stick to the blood vessel walls, causing a blockage called vaso-occlusion that impairs the proper flow of blood and hence oxygen throughout the body. Excruciating episodes of pain often occur.

The disease affects millions of people worldwide and about 100,000 in the US, the majority of whom are of sub-Saharan African descent.

Famous celebrities with SCD include jazz musician Miles Davis. The disease left Davis with chronic severe pain as well as permanent cracking of the bones in his wrists and hips. Except for symptomatic relief, little was available to combat the disease during Davis’s lifetime.

However, this has begun to change in the last five years. Encouraging signs for SCD sufferers emerged a few years ago when several promising new treatments came to market, including Adaquio (crizanlizumab) and Oxbryta (voxelotor). Adakveo is a targeted therapy that blocks selectin, a substance that contributes to red blood cells sticking together. It can reduce the number of pain crises by up to 50% and improve the long-term health of patients’ blood vessels. Oxbryta works to prevent red blood cells from clumping together and forming a sickle shape.

But till date nothing with disease-modifying capability like Exa-Cell and Lavo-Cell has been revealed. In the US, about 25,000 patients may be eligible for these gene therapies. If successful, such treatments could address some of the most serious and chronic challenges faced by patients. The treatments offer the intangible, yet vital benefit of hope for patients who have endured suffering for so long.

Yet, as advanced gene therapies for SCD move closer to approval, the challenge of funding them looms large. Medicaid will be the major payer and will have to figure out a budget-conscious way to pay for these potential one-time “cures.”

Medicaid provides health care coverage to millions of Americans, including eligible low-income adults and children. The program is administered by the states in accordance with certain federal requirements. Funding is divided between the states and the federal government.

The large upfront cost of gene therapy presents a major challenge for individual Medicaid state agencies.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services plans to “test payment models” based on Medicaid outcomes-based agreements. For cell and gene therapy on behalf of all 50 state Medicaid programs. This could help Medicaid beneficiaries gain access to higher-cost specialty treatments such as Exa-Cell and Lovo-Cell. However, these payment models are in the early stages of development and testing and may not be ready to be implemented for new SCD treatments.

In the meantime, Medicaid programs at the state level should evaluate the feasibility of paying for Exa-CL and Lovo-CL based on clinical and cost-effectiveness assessments, as well as an analysis of the financial risk they face, if they choose. Decide reimbursement.

There is some good news on this front. In April, the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review released a draft report on the cost-effectiveness of Exa-Cell and Lavo-Cell. ICER noted that the proportion of patients achieving treatment success was estimated at 97% for both treatments. Even at a placeholder price of about $2 million per dose, ICER says both treatments could be cost-effective once approved by the FDA. ICER cautioned that a prerequisite for the cost-effectiveness of these treatments was their sustainability over time and the establishment of value-based pricing agreements between payers and manufacturers.

At a price of $2 million per treatment course for Lovo-CL or Exa-CL, approximately 15% of all SCD patients could be invested over a five-year period without exceeding the budgetary limit of $777 million per year. To arrive at this number, ICER estimated the growth in drug spending per year and divided that growth by expected new molecular entrants to the market.

Often the conversation about the cost of a therapy focuses on attractive dollar numbers and not value. It is commendable that ICER redirected the public toward a discussion of value. In some cases, higher prices may be justified; Not in others.

It is known that treatments with high per unit prices can still be cost effective. For example, relatively expensive hepatitis C and HIV drugs, but chronic myeloid leukemia drugs are also cost-effective. This is in part due to the remarkable benefits provided by these treatments. Additionally, these pharmaceuticals may displace other costs in the system, including hospital inpatient and outpatient clinic costs.

Cost-effectiveness and budgetary limitations are not the only considerations that payers, physicians, and patients must take into account. According to Courtney Rice, principal at Acadia Strategy Partners, both Axa-Cell and Lovo-Cell rely on myeloablative busulfan conditioning regimens to prepare patients for infusion. This early action can lead to serious adverse effects, including infertility. Accordingly, this poses a potential hindrance to the patient’s treatment.

Ultimately, once payment systems are established, individual patient preferences will be an important factor determining the adoption of Exa-CL and Lovo-CL should they receive a license for marketing.