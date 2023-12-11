Two Royal Mail bosses to leave after deal with union

Two top Royal Mail executives, who were recently close to the company’s long-running dispute with unions, are to leave the company in the new year.

In an email to staff, bosses at parent company International Distribution Services said the delivery firm would part with its chief operating officer and chief people officer.

IDS chief executive Martin Seidenberg said HR boss Zarina Brown has a new job to start in March, while operations chief Grant McPherson will be replaced in January.

The business said Grant McPherson will leave after the peak Christmas period (Peter Byrne/PA)

In his email, Mr. Seidenberg did not say whether Mr. McPherson was moving into another role.

“A few months ago Grant McPherson informed me that he was planning to move on from his role as Chief Operating Officer following the summit,” he wrote to staff.

“I am extremely grateful for Grant’s dedication and full commitment to transforming Royal Mail over the past few years.”

Mr McPherson will be replaced by his deputy Alistair Cochrane, who joined IDS from rival Whistle UK in October.

Ms Brown, who has been with Royal Mail since October 2021, will become global chief human resources officer of the FTSE 100 business, Mr Seidenberg said. It is currently recruiting for his successor.

This represents a tumultuous time for the delivery company. Mr Seidenberg himself is new to the role, having taken the reins from Dutch subsidiary GLS Group in August.

Just over a month earlier, and before his appointment was announced, members of the Communication Workers Union had voted to end a long-running wage dispute with the business.

More than 115,000 workers were on strike for a total of 18 days during the industrial action.

As the top human resources person at Royal Mail, Ms. Brown was a key figure, Mr. Seidenberg said.

“Zaraina is an exceptional leader who has overseen significant changes during a challenging period, including changes agreed as part of the CWU agreement that will put Royal Mail in a much stronger position to compete and grow.

“Zarina has also successfully led initiatives on important topics such as diversity, health, wellbeing and recruitment.”

In October the John Lewis Partnership announced that it had hired Martin Gafsen, who had been director of property and facilities at Royal Mail for 16 years.

