Two possible scenarios for XRP this week (Ripple price analysis)

Ripple has entered a consolidation phase, with the price moving slightly lower towards a key support zone encompassing the 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

This support zone is projected to interrupt further downtrend, taking the price towards higher levels.

by Shayan

daily chart

Upon closer examination of the daily chart, it is clear that Ripple has entered a consolidation phase, which is characterized by low volatility and a gradual decline towards a critical support zone. This important range also includes the 100-day and 200-day moving averages in addition to the psychological support level at $0.56, which provides ample support for Ripple.

Given the prevailing buying pressure and demand around this pivotal level, Ripple is expected to find support, preventing further downside pressure. In this scenario, the price may go through a consolidation period followed by a renewed bullish trend. Conversely, if sellers manage to push the price below this critical support, the market could experience a spillover effect targeting lower price levels.

4-hour chart

Examining the 4-hour chart, it can be seen that the price is currently going through a lateral consolidation phase, oscillating between important support around $0.57 and important resistance near $0.71. However, Ripple recently experienced a decline, reaching the bottom of the range at $0.57. This level coincides with the 0.618 Fibonacci retracement level, which adds significance as a sufficient support that could interrupt the further downtrend.

Additionally, the price has formed a wedge pattern, with its lower trendline aligned with the $0.57 support zone, providing strong support to the price.

A potential drop below this important support range could signal an imminent significant decline for XRP, requiring careful consideration from market participants in anticipation of notable changes in such circumstances.

