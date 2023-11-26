Two Possible Scenarios for XRP Coming Next Week (Ripple Price Analysis)

xrp analysis

By Shayan

After failing to break the $0.74 mark, Ripple started a corrective phase, moving back towards the 100-day and 200-day moving averages at around $0.55.

However, a key support area stands in the way, which could potentially halt Ripple’s short-term downward trajectory.

The daily chart shows that Ripple faced seller dominance while attempting to overcome the $0.74 mark, which hindered further upside. Subsequently, the price entered a correction phase, and returned towards an important support zone on the daily chart.

This important support range includes the 100 and 200-day moving averages, as well as the stable support level at $0.54, which provides ample psychological support for Ripple.

Given the recent price action and the importance of the $0.54 support range, there is a high probability of the consolidation phase extending, with the price experiencing volatility around this important mark. If Ripple buyers re-enter the market, a new uptrend could potentially be started with the aim of retesting the $0.74 resistance range.

Paying attention to the 4-hour chart, Ripple’s upward move faced a formidable obstacle within a key resistance zone defined by the price range between the 0.5 and 0.618 levels of the Fibonacci retracement ($0.6799-$0.7408). There was a significant decline due to intense selling pressure in this important area, which was marked by an extended retracement.

In the event that this retracement continues, Ripple’s multi-month rising trend line, marked by orange lines, and the stable support zone at $0.48 are set to serve as key supports for the price. However, a successful breach of the 0.618 level of the Fibonacci retracement would invalidate this scenario, potentially leading to a substantial increase in Ripple’s price.

