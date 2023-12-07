Two possible scenarios for BTC in the next few days (Bitcoin price analysis)

Despite signs of impending bearish price action, Bitcoin has recorded a substantial rise, successfully overcoming the important psychological resistance of $40K. Although the market reflects a strong bullish sentiment, there are also signs suggesting the possibility of a temporary correction.

By Shayan

Bitcoin Price Analysis: Daily Chart

Bitcoin has maintained a strong uptrend since the beginning of 2023, consistently surpassing previous swing highs. After a significant bullish trend, the price has successfully reclaimed the key resistance at $40K, confirming ample demand in the market.

The $40K resistance has historically posed a significant challenge for Bitcoin, and its breach signals a notable presence of buyers.

However, the price has now reached an important resistance zone, marked by the crucial $45K area and the upper boundary of a multi-month ascending channel. As a result, the market may have to go through a period of consolidation correction before determining its next directional move.

BTC on 4-hour chart

A detailed examination of the 4-hour chart reveals a phase of lateral consolidation, ultimately leading to an unexpected rise in price. This has enabled Bitcoin to reclaim the crucial $40K resistance zone.

After a slight decline at the broken level, the price continued its upward move targeting the $45K resistance zone. This range serves as a significant barrier for Bitcoin buyers, and a successful claim of this level could lead to another impulsive surge towards the $48K resistance zone.

However, given the current supply near the $45K price range and the prolonged bearish divergence between price and the RSI indicator, the market requires a temporary consolidation phase before determining its next move. In such a scenario, potential support levels for Bitcoin would lie within the 0.5 and 0.618 levels of the Fibonacci retracement, which applies to the recent impulsive uptrend.

This cautious approach considers the need for the market to establish a solid base before potentially moving upward.

On-Chain Analysis

By Shayan

Bitcoin has experienced a significant price increase, crossing the $40,000 threshold. However, understanding futures market sentiment can provide valuable information about ongoing bullishness and the potential direction of Bitcoin’s price in the near future.

The chart in question shows the funding rates metric, which represents trader sentiment in the perpetual futures market. Positive funding rates reflect the dominance of traders with long positions who are willing to provide funding to short traders. Conversely, negative funding rates indicate a prevalence of traders with short positions willing to pay out long positions.

Notably, this metric is consistently displaying positive values ​​as the price surges above the $40,000 mark. This indicates significant bullish sentiment in the futures market. Although a positive sentiment is generally considered favorable, it raises concerns about the possibility of a long-term event if this pattern continues. A long-squeeze event occurs when a rapid downward price movement forces traders with long positions to exit their trades, creating a temporary spillover effect.

It will be important to monitor funding rates closely to assess the sustainability of bullish sentiment and identify any potential risks, such as a prolonged event.

