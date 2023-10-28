Two possible scenarios for Bitcoin in the coming days: BTC price analysis

The price of Bitcoin has seen a significant rise in the past week, increasing by almost 15%.

We take a look at some important technical levels and whether the rally has any future potential.

By Shayan

Recently, Bitcoin made a decisive breakthrough above the important 100 and 200-day moving averages and surpassed its yearly high of $32K, restoring bullish sentiment in the market. Currently, Bitcoin is facing a key resistance zone, suggesting the possibility of a temporary correction.

daily chart

Analyzing the daily chart, Bitcoin displayed a notable rise after surpassing the important resistance level of $27K, which was indicated by the convergence of the 100 and 200-day moving averages.

The impressive surge continued, eventually breaking the $32K resistance, a price point that aligns with Bitcoin’s peak in 2023. Subsequently, market participants pushed the price of Bitcoin closer to an important resistance zone of $35K, distinguished by the 0.5 and 0.618 Fibonacci levels, thereby establishing. A new annual high.

In the event that buyers effectively secure this pivotal level, it has the potential to pave the way for an optimistic medium-term trend with higher resistance zones as potential targets. Conversely, if a setback or rejection occurs, Bitcoin could potentially enter a consolidation correction phase characterized by increased market volatility.

On the 4-hour chart, the Bitcoin price experienced an extended period of consolidation, fluctuating in a range between the $25K and $32K levels. After this, there was a solid upward movement that pushed the price past the upper limit of the range, setting a new yearly peak at $35K.

However, the price is currently facing significant resistance at $35K, which is marked by ample Bitcoin supply. This resistance could temporarily slow down the upward trend and potentially trigger a corrective phase. In this scenario, the following support levels for Bitcoin would lie within the price range corresponding to the 0.5 and 0.618 Fibonacci retracement levels.

Still, if buyers unexpectedly manage to overwhelm sellers, a sudden breakout is possible, sending prices skyrocketing. Regardless of the outcome, it is important to keep a close eye on price movements in the coming days, as market volatility may increase.

Bitcoin has been moving steadily upward since the beginning of 2023, displaying a general uptrend. Recently, after a consolidation phase within the range of $25K to $31K, the price rose to a new yearly high of $34K, generating optimism among market participants.

The NUPL (Net Unrealized Profit/Loss) metric displayed on the chart serves as an important indicator, as it acts as a gauge showing the proportion of investors currently in a profitable position.

The recent developments in the NUPL metric are notable. After a notable uptrend, the metric is currently approaching the 0.5 level, denoted as the confidence-rejection phase (orange), indicating that a large group of investors are currently enjoying profitable returns. Is.

This indicates the optimistic sentiment prevailing in the market. However, it is important to note that despite the current bullish sentiment, the eventual realization of these profits could bring short-term volatility in the market.

