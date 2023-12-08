Two possible reasons why Solana (SOL) price skyrocketed 15% daily

TL;DR

Rapid development of Solana: Solana (SOL) has surged 400% in six months, recently jumping 15% in a day to more than $72, its highest price since May 2022. Effect of Jeeto Airdrop: The distribution of Zito tokens to Solana users may have contributed to SOL’s recent price increase. Robinhood effect: SOL’s valuation may also be driven by Robinhood’s addition of Solana to its cryptocurrency offerings in the EU.

SOL keeps stealing the show

The cryptocurrency sector has been on fire recently, with the global crypto market capitalization reaching $1.7 trillion (according to data from CoinGecko). One digital asset that is one of the best performers is Solana (SOL).

It has caught the attention of the community over the past few months, with its price increasing by almost 400% in the last 180 days. Despite consolidation between $60 and $65 over the past week, SOL headed north once again today (December 8). It has climbed nearly 15% in the last 24 hours, surpassing $72 for the first time since May 2022.

What’s behind SOL’s rally?

Part of what may have played a role in the increase could be the Zito airdrop that reached eligible Solana users. Such individuals received 10% of the total supply of 1,000,000,000 JTO tokens.

Some users were able to stake small amounts of SOL at first and later receive substantial amounts of the newly launched asset. Recall that the price of JTO reached the $6 mark in its debut and then dropped by more than 50% in the hours that followed.

The coin is the governance token of the Zito Foundation – an entity that aims to “expand the staked economy through ZitoSOL and related products” and improve the Solana ecosystem.

Another factor that is boosting SOL’s valuation is the talk coming from Robinhood. The American financial services company expanded its cryptocurrency trading options to eligible customers in the European Union (EU). Users can now deal with over 25 digital assets supported by the firm, of which Solana is one of them.

source: cryptopotato.com