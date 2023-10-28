Two NKYians, Tony Lamb, Donna Salyers among KY Entrepreneur Hall of Fame 2023 inductees – NKYTribune

Two NKY entrepreneurs are among three 2023 inductees into the Kentucky Entrepreneur Hall of Fame to be celebrated Nov. 2 in Lexington.

Tony Lamb, founder of Kona Ice, headquartered in Florence, and Donna Salyers, president and founder of Fabulous Furs, headquartered in Covington, will be inducted into the prestigious statewide Hall of Fame.

The third inductee is Jimmy Kirchdorfer, president and CEO of ISCO Industries of Louisville.

To celebrate the 2023 KEHOF inductees, a dinner will be held Nov. 2 at the Central Bank Center in Lexington. The evening program includes a reception at 4:30 pm, followed by the main dinner event at 6 pm. This is a unique opportunity to honor and connect with Kentucky’s top entrepreneurs and hear their inspiring stories.

Tony Lamb

Kona Ice founder Tony Lamb is set to be inducted into the prestigious Kentucky Entrepreneur Hall of Fame (KEHOF). This distinguished honor celebrates his remarkable contributions to Kentucky’s entrepreneurial landscape and beyond.

Tony Lamb’s journey into entrepreneurship began with a vision that would grow into the iconic brand, Kona Ice. As the founder of Kona Ice, he not only introduced a unique and enjoyable shaved ice experience to communities nationwide, but also created a business model that encourages local donations and fundraising. Under his leadership, Kona Ice has become a staple at events, schools and fundraisers, spreading joy and supporting charitable causes in the process through its 2,600 mobile units.

Founded in 2007, Kona Ice has been named to Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500® list for 11 consecutive years, and has earned a spot on the Franchise 500® Hall of Fame, among other accolades. The company has grown to over 2,600 mobile units that provide service in 49 states across the country.

In addition to his work with Kona Ice, Tony Lamb’s most recent business venture is Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee, which demonstrates his versatility as an entrepreneur. His commitment to innovation and community engagement sets a shining example for ambitious business leaders throughout Kentucky and beyond.

“I am truly honored to be inducted into the Kentucky Entrepreneur Hall of Fame. This recognition is the result of innovative ideas, tireless efforts and unwavering community support that has been the driving force behind Kona Ice,” Lamb said. “Kona snow is not just about shaved snow; “It is a means of creating a positive impact in the neighborhoods we connect with.”

To learn more about Kona Ice, visit For more information about franchising with Kona Ice

Donna Salyers

Starting with a faux fur sewing kit that she designed and assembled in her basement, Donna Salyers’ Fabulous-Furs has grown into a majority asset of Salyers Group, a diversified investment company based in Covington.

Their products are sold through catalogue, Internet, retail and wholesale accounts in over 4,000 hotels, stores and boutiques, including Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, plus TV shopping network Shop Headquarters and Australia’s TVSN.

The inspiration came in the late 80’s when, while on her way to buy a mink coat, Donna happened to hear a broadcast in which kittens were being skinned for “mink” teddy bears.

Instead of buying a coat, she started designing a luxurious alternative.

Known as the world’s finest faux fur, her designs have appeared in hundreds of Broadway productions, films and TV shows, as well as every major fashion magazine. Broadway productions and TV shows include Frozen – The Broadway Musical, Beautiful – The Carole King Musical, Empire, Today Show, Miss USA/Universe, The View, CSI Las Vegas, The Sopranos, and Gossip Girl.

Donna has been profiled in People Magazine and twice in the Wall Street Journal.

The Fabulous-Furs showroom at 11th and Madison in Covington expanded to include Donna Salyers’s Fabulous-Bridal, which opened in 2005. Salyers Group opened the Hotel Covington in late 2016, complementing the Madison Event Center that opened in 1989.

He wrote a syndicated newspaper column for 17 years, which spawned a video series, a national TV show, and eight books.

The Kentucky Entrepreneur Hall of Fame is a physical and virtual destination that shares and celebrates the stories of Kentucky’s most successful entrepreneurs. Based in Lexington, its mission is to raise awareness of the impact of entrepreneurship in the Commonwealth and encourage others to pursue similarly ambitious endeavors.

To register for the Hall of Fame Celebration Dinner, click here.

Source: nkytribune.com