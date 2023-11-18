KOTA KINABALU (Nov 18): The Ministry of Entrepreneurship Development and Cooperatives will introduce two new schemes to further promote entrepreneurship and cooperative development in the country.

Its minister, Datuk Yvonne Benedick, said the two schemes are Skim Pembiayan Usahawan Craft by TEKUN Nasional and Program Rangsangan Koperasi Pelankongan which will be implemented by Suruhanjaya Koperasi Malaysia (SKM).

Ivon told reporters that the Skim Pembiayan Usahawan Craft will provide financing up to a maximum of RM100,000 to micro and small entrepreneurs in the craft sector, including craft arts and crafts, batik clothing, souvenirs and craft sector enterprises.

“I and Tourism Minister Datuk Tiong King Sing have discussed how to enhance the national craft and batik industry among small entrepreneurs. We agreed that there is a need to launch a financing scheme specifically for this purpose.

“Also, Prime Minister Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced a program to assist craft and batik entrepreneurs in his presentation of Budget 2024. Therefore, this scheme will be launched soon,” he said.

As for the tourism cooperative incentive package, Ivon said his ministry will provide RM2 million through SKM to support the development of the tourism sector through financial incentives for homestays, village stays and accommodation houses operated by tourism-based cooperatives. will provide.

“Under this programme, we will finance a part of the accommodation packages provided by tourism cooperatives. This means that tourists will pay lower prices when visiting and staying in homestays, village stays and accommodation houses owned by tourism cooperatives.

“I am confident that this program will benefit village tourism cooperatives and is our initial contribution to Visit Malaysia 2026, which encourages tourists to visit tourism centers owned by cooperatives offering accommodation packages. I plan to launch the program in Sabah early next year,” he said.

Ivon expressed hope that tourism-based cooperatives can offer more products and services to attract tourists to their respective areas and that more entrepreneurs from Sabah will apply for the available grants.

Speaking to reporters after conducting the ‘Sulaiman Sewing Traditions’ workshop at Sidama College Bundusan on Saturday, Ivon said activities such as embroidery workshops could also be turned into tourist attractions.

“They can consider such workshops to introduce tourists to our culture. We have two years to prepare for Malaysia Travel Year 2026,” he said.

The workshop was organized by Persatuan Unduk Ngadou Sabah (PUNS) and SIDMA College.

Regarding the workshop, Ivone expressed hope that the participants would become entrepreneurs producing services related to traditional costumes or ethnic traditional clothing of Sabah.

“Under various schemes through the agencies of the Ministry, workshop participants engaged in this service business can apply for financing. Furthermore, if entrepreneurs wish to expand their businesses through the acquisition of machinery, automation and digitalization to increase productivity, we have launched the Bumiputera Sabah and Sarawak under the Bumiputera Enterprise Enhancement Program (BEEP) Plus by SME Corp for this purpose. Entrepreneur grant scheme has also been started. ,

“This workshop is important to impart the knowledge and skills of embroidery to the younger generation, but as the Minister of Entrepreneurship, I want to see the workshop participants become real entrepreneurs and use the ministry’s agencies to access relevant services or financing,” he said. Want to visit.” ,

Ivon, through her special allocation, has allocated a grant of RM20,000 to PUNS for this year and has agreed to double that amount next year so that the association can conduct entrepreneurship and education programs specifically for women. Could.

Meanwhile PUNS president Elianti Panis said they are planning to organize more sessions next year so that more people, not just women from the Momogun community, can participate.

Next year’s sessions will not only be workshops based on culture but will also be other workshops that can uplift the socio-economy and standard of living of the people.

