Two men charged with illegally killing, smuggling bald and golden eagles out of Montana - Daily Montanan

Two men were indicted by a federal grand jury in Montana on Friday on charges that they illegally killed 3,600 birds, including bald and golden eagles, on the Flathead Indian Reservation, then illegally sold the eagles on the black market.

Simon Paul and Travis John Branson were each convicted of one count of conspiracy, multiple counts of unlawful trafficking of bald and golden eagles, and one count of violating the Lacey Act, which prohibits trafficking in illegally taken wildlife. Puts a stop to.

Investigators found messages from Branson in which he talked about killing eagles, stating he was “on a killing spree” to capture eagle feathers and at one point telling someone he was “out.” [here] According to the indictment, committing a felony.

According to the indictment, the two men “and others” hunted and killed thousands of birds on lands of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes and elsewhere, and sold parts of numerous eagles on the black market “in the United States and throughout the United States.” Sold for cash in quantity.” Elsewhere.”

The indictment says the alleged conspiracy between Paul and Branson to kill and smuggle the birds occurred between January 2015 and March 2021, centered near Ronan.

It alleges that the duo specifically killed several golden and bald eagles between January 2019 and March 2021. The indictment accused Paul of being the person who lived near Ronan who was tasked with shooting and shipping the eagles to Branson, who the indictment said would travel to Ronan. Flathead Reservation from Washington State.

“When Branson arrived at the Flathead Indian Reservation, Paul would meet and help kill, transport, and ship bald and golden eagles for future black market sale,” the indictment states.

The indictment outlines two instances in which Paul and Branson allegedly killed golden eagles, communicated about their trafficking and then transferred the eagles. Once, between December 17–21, 2020, when Branson sent a photo of a golden eagle tail set to a buyer, received a PayPal payment, Paul mailed the feathers from St. Ignatius to Texas, then received a message from the buyer. “He met Thang Simon,” he said. And mirror wings.”

The second incident occurred on March 13, 2021, when Branson approached a deer carcass “to lure the eagle.” According to the indictment, he shot a golden eagle that day, cleaned it, and placed parts of the bird in his vehicle for transportation.

Branson is accused of possessing and selling bald and golden eagle tails, feathers or other parts on seven separate occasions between April 2020 and March 2021. And Paul is accused of doing so on five occasions between December 2020 and March 2021. Accusation.

Initial violations of the eagle trafficking law carry a prison sentence of one year if convicted, but subsequent violations carry a penalty of two years in prison. The conspiracy and Lacey Act violation counts each carry a penalty of five years in prison and a large fine.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Montana said they could not comment further on the indictment and the case. Paul and Branson were issued summonses to appear in court in Missoula for arraignment on January 8.

The Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act was enacted in 1940 to preserve the bald eagle as the country’s national symbol, and Congress expanded it in 1962 to protect golden eagles. The act prohibits anyone from killing, harassing or capturing bald or golden eagles, their feathers, nests or eggs without a permit and includes criminal penalties for people who violate it.

There are also several acts that prohibit the taking of protected migratory bird species in any form.

In June, a Hardin man was sentenced to three years in prison and ordered to pay $70,000 in restitution for the killing of 14 juvenile eagles after pleading guilty in May 2022, then in February Found guilty of three violations of the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.

Harvey Hughes, 59, was found selling golden eagle feathers to people in South Dakota. When investigators executed a search warrant at his home in Hardin in March 2021, they found several eagle tails and feathers, and seized other items that genetically matched the items he sold. Hughes was previously convicted of trafficking eagles in 2012.

State law prohibits people from killing or transporting any bird or its parts, except game birds and certain other birds, such as magpies. It also allows eagle feathers to be used in religious ceremonies by any tribal member.

Source: dailymontanan.com