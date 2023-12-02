Two manatees will be released from the Miami Aquarium, where they have been located since 1956.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is helping relocate Romeo and Juliet, both of whom are in their 60s.

The USDA cited Miami’s Seaquarium with multiple violations earlier this year.

after After nearly a lifetime in captivity, two manatees will finally be freed from a Florida aquarium that officials say kept at least one of them in poor living conditions.

67 and 61 years old are Romeo and Juliet Lived in Miami Seaquarium since then They were captured as calves in 1956, The Guardian reports.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service told the outlet that the manatees will be relocated soon, possibly next week The agency is cooperating with rehabilitation experts regarding their transportation.

The news came after Urgent Spears, an advocacy group, posted drone footage of Romeo swimming alone in a dirty pool, seemingly isolated from the public, according to local ABC affiliate WPLG 10. Urgent Seas said in its post that the footage was from November 25.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture also issued a scathing inspection report in September, accusing the Seaquarium of numerous failures, including “inadequate care or control of animals.” According to WPLG, it also cites marine enclosures that have fallen into “disrepair” and injured animals.

The orca named Lolita, who is about 56 years old, also will be released from the seaquarium, although that process could take 18 to 24 months, according to Seattle’s ABC News affiliate KOMO 4 TV. Lolita was captured from Penn Cove in Washington State in 1970 when she was only a few years old.

Animal rights advocates spoke loudly about the dangers of marine captivity in 2013 following the release of “Blackfish,” a documentary film that examined the consequences of keeping large fish in captivity. The film focuses on an orca named Tilikum, who spent most of his life in captivity at SeaWorld until his death in 2017.

The outlet reported that the Seaquarium has until Dec. 15 to correct the issues in the USDA report. The aquarium did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment, nor did a spokesperson for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

