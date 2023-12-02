Two Idaho kids affected by applesauce recall

December 2 – Two children in Idaho tested positive for elevated lead levels in their blood after eating the recalled cinnamon applesauce product. According to a new release from the Department of Health and Welfare, the affected children live in Elmore and Ada counties.

The Food and Drug Administration recalled Wanabana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree in late October. The recalled products include Wanabana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree Sachets, Schnucks brand cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches and variety packs and Weiss brand cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches.

Wanabana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree is distributed nationwide through retailers including Dollar Tree, Amazon, and other online stores. Schnucks and other brands sold at Weis Markets are not available in Idaho.

According to DHW, parents of children who have consumed contaminated applesauce should call their family doctor and request evaluation and testing. People who do not have a primary care physician should contact their local public health agency.

There is no safe level of lead in the blood. Testing is important, because affected children often do not look or behave sick and may not be diagnosed without testing.

Wanabana voluntarily recalled all of its Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree pouches regardless of their expiration dates, but some people may have purchased the product before the announcement.

Families should check their homes and throw away any bags found.

Possible signs and symptoms of lead exposure in children include fatigue or loss of energy, hyperactivity, decreased attention span, irritability or irritability, reduced appetite, weight loss, trouble sleeping, constipation, and abdominal pain or discomfort. Are included.

A collaborative investigation is ongoing by Idaho state and local partners, the FDA’s Coordinated Outbreak Response and Evaluation (CORE) Network, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Source