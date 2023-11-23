Two entrepreneurs and a policeman – Namibian

The three persons who died recently were known for simplicity and putting service above self. Two of the dead were entrepreneurs and the third was a policeman.

Hans Kress began his policing career as a recruit and climbed the career ladder over the years, becoming commander of a police training college in Lahr, a city at the western end of Germany’s Black Forest region.

On retirement, Cress lived in a cottage on a farm 40 km west of Windhoek.

For two decades, Kress raised mega-dollars using his Rotary Community Service Club connections. The funds upgraded student dormitories, teacher housing, kitchens, bathrooms, and built computer and study centers at Baumgartsbrunn as well as other farm schools. Kress placed service above self, never longing for approval.

Otto Muhr started his own men’s clothing store and in later years, the business was taken over by his son Erno Muhr.

Erno Muhr grew the business to such an extent that Otto Muhr & Co. became Namibia’s favorite men’s dresser. Over five decades, Muhar, with the help of friends and others, served the community in many ways through his Round Table and Rotary clubs. This included, among other things, raising funds to purchase land and build the Oponganda Community Center in Wanaheda. Muhr and his fellow Round Tablers and Rotarians never sought any recognition or awards.

Then there’s entrepreneur Johnny Maritz, who died last week.

After the collapse of his herbal beverage business venture, Maritz never gave up on his entrepreneurial dream. Pursuant to this, he searched and found another business opportunity.

The Commodity Exchange was established in 1994 as the Namibian agent for suppliers of medical products to South Africa.

In the 1990s, HIV-AIDS was a serious public health issue in Namibia and it remains a challenge today.

Initially, Maritz’s fledgling firm imported and supplied condoms to Namibia’s public and private health sector, but in his innovative style, he also explored value addition options. This resulted in the business having to purchase unlubricated, unlubricated and unpackaged condoms in bulk from producers in Southeast Asia, then complete the manufacturing and product packaging processes locally. This resulted in savings in shipping freight costs, reduced foreign exchange outflow and local employment generation.

Other Namibian firms also benefited, as the product was packaged locally. The local market need for condoms was met and the company also exported condoms to neighboring markets.

A shared character trait of entrepreneurs is to constantly search for ways and means to grow the business. Therefore, it is not surprising that ambitiously, Maritz decided to repeat partial production of other products. After market research, they identified pharmaceuticals and started a business copying their condom business model: bulk importing, quality testing, and local packaging.

Evidence suggests that in a developing economy intent on expanding its industrial base, value addition is a sensible starting point for local manufacturing. Others failed to share his vision of industrialization and soon, Maritz’s business ran into trouble with funding institutions. Given time, the wisdom of adopting such a strategy will reveal itself.

There are many people like these three who worked for the welfare of others and their country, yet were not recognized.

