Two Dutch cities start selling legal cannabis amid pilot program

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS – DECEMBER 10: General view of a coffeeshop on the red light district on December… [+] 10, 2022 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Amsterdam’s red-light district De Wallen is known internationally and is one of the city’s main tourist attractions. It offers legal prostitution and several coffee shops selling marijuana. (Photo by Stefano Guidi/Getty Images)

getty images

The Dutch cities of Tilburg and Breda have officially launched legal cannabis sales as part of a pilot program aimed at experimenting with sales in the country.

Today, December 15, nine months after the initial announcement, both municipalities officially started selling legal cannabis products as part of a program to experiment with the legal sale of cannabis in the Netherlands.

Contrary to popular belief, cannabis is not technically legal in the Netherlands. Instead, the government has adopted a policy of tolerance towards “soft drugs”, including cannabis.

Under this policy, individuals possessing up to five grams of cannabis will not face criminal or administrative charges. This approach led to the establishment of “coffee shops” across the country from the 1970s onwards.

In these establishments, customers can order cannabis products and consume them on the premises along with non-alcoholic beverages and some snacks or take them with them. To date, there are approximately 570 coffee shops spread across 102 municipalities in the Netherlands.

But with a pilot program to experiment with legal cannabis sales, the Netherlands aims to shift its policy toward legalization.

The five-phase pilot program has now entered its start-up phase. During this phase, the coffee shop De Baron in Breda has started legal sales of cannabis produced in the country. In fact, most of the cannabis currently sold in traditional coffee shops in the Netherlands comes from non-regulated sources.

In a press statement, Tilburg mayor Theo Weterings described the event as “historic”.

He said, “For years, I have been saying that the tolerance policy is bankrupt, and today, we are finally taking a step toward legalization. And toward an end to this undesirable state of tolerance.”

During the start-up phase, coffee shops included in the pilot program can offer both regulated and tolerated products. However, the availability of regulated cannabis is currently limited as only three growers are authorized to produce, and each coffee shop is allowed a maximum of 500 grams of stock.

This start-up phase is expected to last approximately six months. After this initial phase, a transition phase will begin in all participating municipalities.

The transition phase begins when there is sufficient quantity, quality and variety of locally produced cannabis to fully and consistently meet the needs of all participating coffee shops. Additionally, the conditions for a closed supply chain must be met.

The pilot phase, which will last for four years, will be launched a few weeks after entering the transition phase. During this period, coffee shops in participating municipalities can exclusively sell regulated products to their customers.

Products grown by the three legal growers are tracked from seed to sales unit through a dedicated tracking system. These growers also ensure the safe transportation of cannabis and hashish to coffee shops.

Tilburg and Breda are the first two municipalities to take part in the pilot program for the use of legal cannabis sales. However, eight additional municipalities have submitted applications to launch the program in their jurisdictions.

The ultimate goal of this multi-phase experiment is to explore potential modifications to the current cannabis tolerance policy. The purpose of the experiment is to investigate the feasibility of growers supplying coffee shops with quality-controlled, non-criminalized cannabis. In this context, decriminalization involves legislative adjustment to eliminate penalties for production, distribution and sale within the experiment. Additionally, the government wants to analyze the impact of the experiment on the municipalities involved in the pilot program.

The Netherlands is not the only European country to have launched similar programs. Switzerland, although not an EU member state, has pioneered this formula to assess the implications of adult-use cannabis sales and legalization in the country, with several cities already experimenting with sales at an operational pace. Are.

Germany, which is expected to legalize cannabis for personal use next year, also plans to launch its own cannabis sales pilot program after legalization for personal use as the second pillar of its new policy on cannabis. Is.

Source: www.forbes.com