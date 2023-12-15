ANI | Updated: December 15, 2023 16:41 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 15: As part of the centenary celebrations at Hyderabad Public School Begumpet, a two-day startup entrepreneurship summit named Start X Entrepreneurship Summit is scheduled to take place on December 25 and 26. The event will highlight over 30 startups, feature over 300 founders, feature presentations from 25 speakers, showcase 10 pitches and have over 2000 attendees. Pitch submissions were accepted till 12 December and shortlisting of pitches will take place on 17 December. Mentor pairing and pitch preparation will take place between December 17 and 24, with the final stage being Pitch Day on December 26. The summit is an initiative to empower early stage startups with revenues of less than Rs 25 crore. The summit will also include masterclasses to empower entrepreneurs and students with the tools and insights needed to build successful and impactful enterprises through innovative solutions and creative problem-solving methods, with an emphasis on empathy, collaboration and thoughtfulness towards the craft. will be given.

Panel discussions on topics like ‘India Tomorrow’ leading growth and innovation ‘The Future in Focus’ which will discuss the advancements in space exploration, defense technology and agriculture technology; ‘Cultivating Courage’ – which will reveal the secrets of entrepreneurial success and provide insight into the early stages of venture formation; ‘Angel Investing’ – navigating early stage funding and building successful partnerships in a dynamic investment landscape; ‘The Creator Economy’ – the critical role of digital platforms and the transformative impact of AI in content creation; and ‘Intrapreneurship’ – to gain insight on how to innovate, grow and remain competitive within large corporations and multi-generational businesses.

The five-minute speed networking circle will help mentors and thought leaders from various fields meet with aspiring Eagles to exchange ideas and inspire them to give back to the HPS community and contribute to future success stories. The chambers will be dedicated to entrepreneurship, performing arts and technology.

The entrepreneurship summit features startups from multiple sectors including technology, edtech, AI & robotics, and clean energy. During the Startup Showcase, HPS Alumni Investors are set to make a substantial investment of around Rs 2.5 Crore in startups founded by HPS Alumni. 30 startups will participate in the event and 10 will get an opportunity to present their pitch during the showcase.

An impressive line-up of speakers and leaders included Shailesh Jejurikar – COO, Procter & Gamble; Nandan Reddy – Co-Founder, Swiggy; Ishan Chatterjee – MD, YouTube India; Sathish Mummareddy – Product Leader AI, Meta; Rana Daggubati- film actor and producer; Rahul Tamada – Co-Founder and CEO, Tamada Media; Vikas Jhabakh – MD, Motovolt and Benelli India; Sanjeev Sisodia – VP Customer Success, Support & Sales – Postman; Raj Madangopal – Co-Founder and COO, Banyan Nation; Sharat Potharaju – Co-Founder and CEO, Beaconstack; Nimisha Jain – MD and Senior Partner, Boston Consulting Group; GV Sanjay Reddy – Chairman, Reddy Ventures; Sanjay Jesarani – Founder and CEO, Go North Ventures; Sarath Naru – Managing Partner, VentureEast; Rajesh Manthena – ED and CDO, Cancer Centers of America; Dr. Srikanth Sundararajan – General Partner, VentureEast; Hari Buganna – Founder and Chairman, Invasant; Kishore Kothapalli – Partner, SVP India.

Gusti J. Noria – President HPS Society said, “Start Our eagles are under their wings and teaching them to fly and lead.”

Established over 100 years ago, Hyderabad Public School, also known as HPS, has the distinction of being one of the oldest educational institution systems nurturing future leaders. The HPS approach focuses on learning rather than teaching, helping us keep pace with changing times and provide top-notch education to our students. What sets HPS apart is its ability to provide an ecosystem for all-round development, encompassing learning methodologies that rely on self-discovery, encourage curiosity and value-based leadership of students and Develops management skills. With a 120-acre campus, state-of-the-art laboratories, naturally ventilated classrooms, unique sports infrastructure, residential facilities and best-in-class faculty, students have access to the best facilities and teaching, both day and boarding. Employee. Interestingly, Shaheen – the majestic eagle – is the mascot of the school and is a reflection of the institute’s philosophy of always conducting ourselves with dignity and respect and yet rising above the rest. HPS’s alumni base boasts successful and renowned CXOs who run global corporations or are influential in their fields. In 2019, Harvard Business Review placed three of its alumni among the top 10 best-performing CEOs globally. These include Satya Nadella, Shantanu Narayan and Ajay Pal Banga. The Harvard Business Review rating is proof that HPS has found the secret to developing future leaders. In 2023, HPS proudly celebrates its centenary, and is gearing up to achieve its goal of becoming one of the top schools globally by 2050.

HPS Centenary Celebrations: The centenary celebrations starting from January 2023 will be a year-long grand celebration with numerous activities and programs for students, staff, parents and alumni.

