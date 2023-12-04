Two business experts – a serial entrepreneur and a marketing and growth consultant – unite to help companies grow. BookTribe.

Moonshot: Hypersonic Business Growth Strategies for Culture, Marketing, and Operations by James Philip Arbuckle and Ken Carpenter

When co-authoring a book, one would think that both collaborators would be two peas in a pod. This is not the case with James Philip Arbuckle And ken carpenterauthor of Moonshot: Hypersonic Business Growth Strategies for Culture, Marketing, and Operations (Allentown Publishing, LLC). “We are two people who are completely different in almost every way, shape, and form,” he writes, “but when it comes to the meat and potatoes of their mission, they are on the same page. “When it comes to business, we think very much alike.”

Using their range of expertise – Arbuckle as a serial entrepreneur and Carpenter as a marketing and development consultant – these two co-authors unite to help business leaders in their companies. Read more below to learn from their lessons on how businesses can look for the moon.

Q: There are business books and business books, so how did you plan to make your book different?

A: in moon, we strive to stand out by bringing together our diverse backgrounds and perspectives on business topics. Readers benefit from two different perspectives, each offering a unique and comprehensive exploration of the topic, making our book a truly immersive and insightful experience.

Why: In short, in a very general sense, what will readers learn about how to grow their business?

Answer: Our book provides readers with practical insights on growing their business by addressing the core pillars of marketing, operations, and culture. We provide actionable advice based on our experiences, helping readers overcome common challenges and accelerate their growth while avoiding costly mistakes.

Why: Why the title? Moon?

A: moon Reflects the ambitious dreams that inspire entrepreneurs and professionals to build successful businesses. It encapsulates the idea that building a business is akin to taking a bold leap toward greatness, and our book serves as a guide to help individuals achieve those aspirations.

Why: Which change in today’s workforce has had the greatest impact on the way companies operate?

Answer: The most significant change impacting companies in today’s workforce is the shift toward remote and flexible work arrangements. This change has forced businesses to rethink their operating models, adapt to the virtual environment, and find innovative ways to maintain productivity and employee engagement.

Why: What would you say is the most frequent mistake businesses make that is hampering their growth?

Answer: A frequent mistake we see is that businesses are failing to prioritize company culture. Neglecting cultural development can hinder teamwork, morale, and ultimately growth. It is important for companies to invest in fostering a positive, inclusive culture that is consistent with their values ​​and goals.

Why: What was the most painful business lesson you learned from your experience?

Answer: You would like to think that we move fast in our companies and most of the time we do, but the pace of the business world continues to increase and one lesson we have learned is that a company probably only has There are only a few people. Who always keep moving forward at a fast pace. Sometimes, you have to turn around and motivate people who are behind you to catch up so you can move the entire company forward; To move rapidly in one direction to keep pace with rapidly changing times.

Why: Who is your primary target audience?

Answer: Our primary target audience includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and professionals seeking practical guidance and strategies for business growth. Whether you are a startup founder or a seasoned executive, our book provides valuable insights for all stages of business development.

Why: Any final advice for business leaders?

Answer: We advise business leaders to be open to innovation and continuously learn. Embrace change, prioritize your team’s well-being and growth, and always look for new ways to create value for your customers. The journey to success is marked by adaptability and a constant pursuit of excellence.

James Philip Arbuckle is a serial entrepreneur, startup investor, philanthropist, music producer, and business thought leader who has built multi-million dollar businesses over the past two decades. He is the founder and chairman of Heavy Hitter Holdings. However, James is no ordinary entrepreneur. Raised in a working-class neighborhood in Downriver, Michigan, James grew up with a natural street hustle and an aggressive outlook on business and life. James’s ambition led him to start several companies selling a variety of goods while still in his teens. Always ambitious, James became one of the youngest recipients of the Microsoft Certified Solutions Expert (MCSE) certification in the state of Michigan. Today, Heavy Hitter Holdings is home to more than a dozen brands spanning recruiting and executive search, market research, human capital consulting, digital marketing, CPG products, music, digital media and publishing, and startup investing.

ken carpenter is a marketer, growth consultant and managing director at Daggerfin, a boutique employer branding, growth strategies and organizational development consultancy that lives at the intersection of marketing, workplace culture and technology. Ken is also a Forbes contributor, serves as host of the Marketing Unlocked series on Careerology, and shares his thoughts on marketing and finance through his Substack, No Brand Left Behind. He has done MBA from Chicago Booth School of Business. Visit kanecarpenter.com.

Publication date: October 23, 2023

Genre: Business

Author: James Philip Arbuckle and Ken Carpenter

Page Number: 324 Pages

Publisher: Allentown Publishing, LLC

ISBN: 9798988909750

