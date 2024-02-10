Two and Half Men star Jon Cryer doesn’t want to do ‘business’ with Charlie Sheen: ‘He blew it’

Nearly 15 years after Charlie Sheen was ousted from the limelight two and a Half MenSeries co-star Jon Cryer revealed on Friday Scene He is not willing to work with his former colleague in any important position in the near future.

Co-host Alyssa Farrah Griffin asked Cryer about the possibility two and a Half Men The reboot followed Sheen’s reported reconciliation with the minds behind the series, which ended in 2015 – the prospect of which appeared to be over for the 58-year-old.

“Oh my God. I don’t know how this happens. Charlie is doing much better now, which is amazing. He and I haven’t talked in a few years, but he’s doing much better, which is obviously great for me. Very good,” Cryer said, noting that the show “fell somewhat apart” amid Sheen’s highly publicized troubles at the time. Sheen was let go from the sitcom in 2011, after making several statements in reference to drug use, as well as criticizing CBS. two and a Half Men Producer Chuck Lorre.

Charlie Sheen and Jon Cryer in ‘Two and a Half Men’.

Everett Collection

Cryer said that, although Lorre and Sheen worked things out, Sheen’s behavior still affected the dynamics of the show’s production, and he still feels its impact today.

“When two and a Half Men What was happening was, Charlie was the highest-paid actor in television,” Cryer continued. “Still, he blew it, so you have to think. I love him, I wish him good health all his life, but I don’t know if I want to do business with him long term.”

However, he hinted that he might be interested in a “one-off” position, although he did not elaborate further.

EW has contacted Sheen’s representatives for comment.

Jon Cryer and Charlie Sheen on ‘Two and a Half Men’. Greg Gainey/CBS

After Sheen left, two and a Half Men The series continued for four additional seasons, with the actor’s character being written off before season 9. Cryer won two Emmys for his performances on the show, one as a supporting actor before Sheen’s exit, and one as Sheen’s series lead. absence.

Cryer told PeopleTV in 2020 couch surfing She and Sheen had a great relationship at the beginning of the show, but things became complicated when he started abusing drugs.

Cryer said at the time, “It was one of the first Internet storms, plus the fact that all of our jobs are tied to this guy, and we’re all his friends. It was very, very strange.” , ,[There were] Those aspects of it I absolutely hated, but you know, I’m grateful for those years that were great.”

sign up for entertainment weekly Free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related Content:

Source: ew.com