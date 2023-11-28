Two accounting giants have reportedly told employees not to use their phones in Hong Kong

KPMG and Deloitte advised workers in Hong Kong to use burner phones, The Financial Times reported.

McKinsey consultants were also reportedly told not to use their personal phones in the area.

At last year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing, some athletes also used burner phones due to security fears.

Two accounting giants have told employees not to use their phones on trips to Hong Kong, the Financial Times reports.

KPMG and Deloitte have Employees instructed to use burner phones According to the newspaper, in the Chinese Special Administrative Region.

Burner phone refers to an inexpensive device that can be discarded so that the user’s whereabouts or identity cannot be easily traced.

McKinsey consultants also took separate calls on trips to the city, the report said, citing unnamed sources.

This comes after a statement issued by former President Donald Trump executive Order Declaring in 2020 that Hong Kong is no longer “sufficiently autonomous” to separate from China. In the same year, China introduced national security law in hong kong, which is used to press Strengthening Beijing’s control over pro-democracy activism and the city.

According to Reuters, shops selling electronic goods in Hong Kong… surge in demand For burner phones after China released its “Health Code” contact-tracing app during the pandemic, which sparked privacy fears.

Athletes who also participated in the Winter Olympics last year were advised to use burner phone , BBC News reported. A report seen by the BBC at the time said, “China’s national data protection laws are not designed with Western values ​​of privacy and freedom in mind and do not provide the same level of protection.”

journalists took the burner also For sports, according to the Washington Post.

Representatives for KPMG, Deloitte and McKinsey did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s requests for comment, which were made outside normal business hours.

