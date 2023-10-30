Since taking over the platform, Mr Musk has been campaigning to boost revenue after a sharp decline in advertising sales. – Gonzalo Fuentes

Elon Musk has told Twitter staff that the value of the social media company has fallen to $19bn (£15.6bn), a significant reduction from the $44bn he paid for the business last year.

The new figure was revealed in an internal memo that outlined plans to give employees equity in the business at a rate of $45 per share, as first reported by Fortune.

The figure is significantly lower than the $54.20 per share deal Mr Musk agreed to in October 2022 and comes after a tumultuous 12 months for Twitter, which has since been rebranded as Is.

The take-private deal was aimed at promoting free speech on the site, as Mr Musk lifted restrictions on thousands of accounts previously blocked for breaking the social network’s rules.

However, advertisers left Twitter in large numbers due to fears of an increase in hate speech.

Mr Musk said in July that Twitter’s revenue would be about $3 billion for the year, down from about $4.4 billion in 2022.

Since his takeover, Mr Musk has cut thousands of jobs to reduce costs, as well as introduced new fees.

His overhaul effort coincides with fresh competition from Mark Zuckerberg’s rival app Threads, which also allows users to post short, text-based posts.

Twitter last month began testing an annual $1 subscription fee for new users in New Zealand and the Philippines.

New accounts must pay a fee to be able to use features such as tweeting, replying to messages, and liking posts.

Although Twitter said the purpose of the test was an anti-spam measure, it has raised concerns that the fee could be implemented more broadly. Twitter has been free since its launch in 2006.

The allegations come as Mr Musk threatened to hide Twitter behind a paywall, having already introduced premium accounts, which currently cost between £9.60 and £11 a month in the UK.

Twitter was investigated by the European Union last month over the spread of violent content and misinformation related to the Israel-Hamas war.

The platform was named along with TikTok and Facebook owner Meta for failing to tackle the spread of disinformation and other harmful content.

Twitter has been flooded with doctored videos and bot accounts since the massacre of hundreds of Israelis by Hamas on October 7.

The platform has struggled to control the situation following Mr Musk’s widespread redundancies.

Mr Musk has also come under criticism for allowing Russell Brand to make money from the social network despite multiple allegations of sexual assault and rape against the comedian. Mr Brand has vehemently denied all allegations.

