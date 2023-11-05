Twitter thread details whether everyone has universal basic income

Editor’s note: This article was originally published on January 6, 2022. It has since been updated.

The idea of ​​”basic income”, the notion that the government should give every citizen regular free money with no strings attached, has been around since the 16th century. However, according to Vox, this bizarre concept has started to be taken more seriously in recent years, as there are now a number of limited basic income programs running around the world. The idea—which has also received support from the likes of tech billionaire Mark Zuckerberg, libertarian economist Milton Friedman and former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang—got new momentum as the economy slumped and federal stimulus in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The packages failed to meet the needs of millions of people, leaving people in desperate need of some kind of guaranteed income.

While there are many who stand against the idea of ​​a “basic income” out of fear that it will discourage work, Twitter user Lori Summers believes that the possibility of universal basic income would be a blessing to everyone. “When universal basic income is discussed, the answer inevitably comes: ‘So you just want people not to have to work, is that?’ With a smug smile, expecting me to walk backwards and hem and haw, say ‘No way, that’s silly.’ Except…yes. Yes, I do,” she Tweeted Now in the thread going viral.

“People should not work. People should work. Participating in the labor of building and maintaining society because it benefits everyone should be desirable, not forced. It should not be something we do because Otherwise we’ll die,” Summers said, before painting a picture of a world where everyone receives a universal basic income. “Imagine a society where survival doesn’t depend on a job. Imagine how this would change the fabric of everything. Imagine if you could quit your job without fear of loss of income or health care. Imagine the power of the worker in that society,” she tweeted.

“If a person could survive without a job, imagine what the employer would be like. They would have to treat their employees fairly and make themselves attractive to lure workers. They would have to offer better options than other employers. And people have to be attracted to participate. Places that have offered a UBI have seen results: Most people want to work. Those who choose not to are typically young parents, students, There are people with disabilities and the elderly. People have a desire to contribute to our lives, to have purpose and to be useful,” she wrote.

As Summers points out, the evidence collected so far from small-scale basic income trials around the world suggests that receiving a basic income boosts happiness, health, school attendance and trust in social institutions, as well as crime. The rate also decreases. “And before you say it, yes, some people will take advantage. That’s true of absolutely everything. You think people don’t take advantage of our economy? Like, let’s say, the 1% who, along with their employees Get rich, have to work three jobs and use food stamps?” He continued.

“Well, they can only do that, because people are so afraid of job loss and the devastation that would follow that they resort to abuse, disempowerment, their unions, health care, retirement, and even Endure the destruction of your body.” Summers explained. “If everyone were guaranteed a basic survival income this wouldn’t happen. Your boss couldn’t treat you like this because he knows you can’t go. You can go, and you will go. What if desperation drove everyone Not inspired by the thing? Imagine the impact on health, relationships, parenting, well-being, crime, violence, progress. When you’re not desperately battling for rent, you’ll have a neuron to consider long-term problems. Can be saved.”

“Imagine a society where the terror of poverty is not a constant pressure beneath everyone’s existence. Imagine the creative work that society could produce. Imagine the work it could raise children, the elderly Could take care of. Imagine the inventions it could generate. Now, imagine knowing all this and thinking ‘No. We can’t have all this, because someone I don’t like might benefit from it. Could. So to avoid this, the rest of you can hang on.’ And there you have modern conservative thinking,” she concluded.

