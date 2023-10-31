Twitter reacts to Bears trade for DE Montez Sweat

The Chicago Bears have made their first move by acquiring defensive end Montez Sweat from the Washington Commanders ahead of the NFL trade deadline. The Bears sent their 2024 second-round pick to the Commanders in exchange.

The move led to the NFL’s worst pass rush, with only 10 sacks on the season. Sweat, meanwhile, has 6.5 sacks, which is the same as Chicago’s entire defensive line this season.

In eight games with Washington this season, Sweat has totaled 32 tackles, including 10 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, 11 QB hits, two forced fumbles and one pass breakup.

With Sweat in the final year of his contract, the Bears will look to get him an extension as soon as possible. This explains the move to send high draft picks to the Commanders instead of waiting for Sweat to reach free agency.

Here’s how Twitter (X) is reacting to the Bears’ big trade for Sweat:

Source: bearswire.usatoday.com