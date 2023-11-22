Twitter is in deep trouble

Even before advertisers started turning to Elon Musk’s anti-Semitic tactics, the site was in deep trouble — and now, it’s hard to see how he plans to pull the site up by its own bootstraps this time.

As techcrunch According to the report, an October analysis from market research firm Insider Intelligence found that pre-Twitter was already headed for a more than 50 percent decline in ad sales compared to the previous year. Those numbers were produced remarkably First musk decided to agree Another user spewed anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, leading to the most recent advertiser exodus.

In other words, the situation could now get even worse for Twitter, with analysts estimating that the decline in the company’s ad sales could be even greater.

While things clearly weren’t going too well at first, the consequences of the ruthless billionaire’s bigotry have been surprisingly swift and severe.

Following the inciting tweet, media watchdog Media Matters for America (which employed this writer) published an exposé about ads from big companies like Microsoft and IBM running next to explicit white supremacist content on X.

In turn, the watchdog’s report caused many of these big-name advertisers to pause their ad spending on Manipulating images. Nazi post.

However, beyond the immediate drama, this arguably worthy controversy is highlighting that there was once a crack in the dam of X’s advertiser exodus that could soon turn into a full-blown flood.

“X’s advertising business will be seriously harmed,” Insider Intelligence analyst Jasmine Enberg said. techcrunch, “The exodus of a big-name advertiser will likely prompt other advertisers to follow suit, and there is likely to be a long tail of already less vocal advertisers who have pulled up spending.”

In fact, Musk himself admitted Just a few months ago, the company’s advertising revenue was down by nearly 60 percent year-on-year through 2022. In particular, he blamed the decline on the Anti-Defamation League, a Jewish non-profit that monitors extremism, which he coincidentally also threatened to sue. ,

Following Musk’s shocking faux pas, things have gotten so bad at the site formerly known as Twitter that CEO Linda Yaccarino is asking employees to figure out new revenue streams, while privately texting concerned colleagues. And are begging them to save them. herself while she still can.

Of course, there have been large-scale advertiser pullouts elsewhere before – but this time, by all indications, is quite different given Musk’s own actions.

“Advertisers are accustomed to dealing with brand safety concerns on social media, especially during times of political and social tension or war,” Enberg said. “But they are not accustomed to the owner of a platform promoting misinformation and hate speech and encouraging conspiracy theorists.”

