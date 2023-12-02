Twitter CEO's internal email about Elon Musk's bizarre interview leak

“He shared an unmatched and completely impeccable vision and vision for the future.”

Yes sir

Linda Yaccarino, the punching bag Elon Musk hired as ex-Twitter CEO, has reached new levels of yes-manning in a leaked memo that brought the pompous billionaire to task for cursing on stage earlier this week. Seems to be praising.

Shortly afterward Musk told X’s advertisers-cum-haters to “fuck themselves” on stage. new York TimesAfter finding himself implicated in anti-Semitism by tweeting at the DealBook Summit, Yaccarino told employees that the site’s owner was both “obvious” and “profound”, according to leaked internal messages. cnbc,

“He shared an unmatched and completely unmatched vision and vision for the future,” wrote a one-time Donald Trump appointee. “If you haven’t seen it, please take the time to understand the magnitude and importance of something we are all a part of.”

More conservative-speaking, Yaccarino praised . Changing the world,” a reference to Musk’s ownership portfolio.

no compromise

His note continued, “Our principles have no value, nor will they ever be compromised.” “And no matter how hard they try, we will not be deterred by critics who do not understand our mission.”

Far be it for us to attempt to define what the “theories” of Which includes Musk. recent weeks.

Interestingly, Yaccarino’s own principles include extreme loyalty to Musk, for reasons we’re not entirely sure we understand. In fact, she’s apparently fielding text messages from concerned co-workers about — and defending — the ex-CEO she worked in before she took over the role, in which they’re leaving her after it’s too late. Earlier he was begging to step down.

Still, the former NBCUniversal advertising executive continues talk publicly And semi-privately.

“I am extremely proud to lead this company,” Yaccarino wrote, “with the enthusiasts and partners of the X community and most fortunately with all of you.”

We can’t explain it, but Yaccarino is standing by her man — and we can’t wait to see how long this special love story is going to last.

