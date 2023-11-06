The assets of Twin Express, the private-equity owned Twin Express of Rogers, Minnesota, are scheduled to be auctioned on Tuesday. Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves

An online auction is being held Tuesday to sell the assets of Minnesota-based Twin Express Inc., which reportedly had 72 power units and 73 drivers, after the trucking company defaulted on a $19 million loan.

The move was made by Judge Jamie L. in Minnesota’s Hennepin County District Court. This comes about three months after Anderson approved a proposal to name Twin Express’ lender, Novo Advisors of Chicago-based CIBC Bank USA, headquartered in Chicago, as receiver.

Andersen approved CIBC’s request for receivership in August after the 35-year-old general freight and refrigerated trucking company defaulted on about $19 million in loans after recently purchasing 26 new 2023 Kenworth tractors.

According to court filings, Dan K., managing director of Eberhart Capital LLC, a private investment firm headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Eberhardt acquired Twin Express in October 2012. He is also the CEO of Canary LLC.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s SAFER website states that Twin Express’ contract and common carrier authorizations were voluntarily canceled on October 19. The FMCSA database states that at the time of its closure, Twin Express listed 72 power units and 73 drivers.

Over the past 24 months, Twin Express’ trucks were inspected 77 times, and 28 were taken out of service, for a 36.4% out-of-service rate. That’s significantly higher than the industry’s national average of about 23%, according to FMCSA data.

The company’s drivers were inspected 181 times and three were taken out of service, resulting in an out-of-service rate of 1.7%. The national average for drivers is about 6.7%.

The company’s trucks have been involved in two injury crashes and six tows in the past 24 months.

The court-ordered liquidation auction is being handled by Jeff Martin Auctioneers Inc. of Glencoe, Minnesota.

The online auction of more than 206 pieces of equipment owned by Twin Express includes 26 Kenworth 2023 T680 semi trucks and another 37 Kenworth trucks from 2020-2022.

At the time of publication, Eberhart had not responded to FreightWaves’ request for comment.

