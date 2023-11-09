Shares of communications software developer Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) rose more than 7% in Wednesday’s extended trading session after the company reported third-quarter earnings and downgraded its Q4 outlook to the market. Additionally, the company raised its full-year adjusted operating income guidance to reflect solid year-to-date results.

Twilio’s Q3 performance

Twilio’s Q3 revenue increased 5% year-over-year to $1.03 billion, driven by 5% growth in the communications business and 9% growth in data and applications segment revenue. The company swung to adjusted earnings (EPS) of $0.58 per share, up from a loss of $0.27 in the prior-year quarter. Analysts were expecting adjusted EPS of $0.37 on revenue of $990 million. On the earnings call, management said the company continued to see stabilization in volumes in its usage-based offerings during the third quarter.

Twilio’s efforts to pursue growth with a more efficient cost structure led to solid performance in the third quarter. The company sold its IoT business in June 2023 and the ValueFirst business in July to focus its attention on profitable areas.

solid guidance

Twilio issued better-than-expected guidance for the fourth quarter, although it acknowledged that some customers are experiencing a slowdown due to the ongoing broader challenges. The company expects revenue to grow between 1% and 2% in the fourth quarter of 2023. It estimates Q4 adjusted EPS between $0.53 and $0.57, higher than analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.39.

Additionally, the company’s year-over-year performance helped raise its full-year outlook for adjusted income from operations to $475 million to $485 million from previous guidance of $350 million to $400 million.

Is Twilio a buy or sell?

Today, TD Cowen analyst Derrick Wood acknowledged Twilio’s third-quarter defeat on revenue and operating margins, but reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $60 price target, saying key key performance indicators (KPIs) remain under pressure. Specifically, they noted that the net retention rate (NRR) continued to decline, falling from 103% to 101% in Q2 2023 and 122% in the prior-year quarter.

The five-star analyst also noted that new subscriber numbers of around 2,000 reached a new low compared to around 4,000 in Q2 2023 and around 5,000 in Q3 2022.

Overall, Wall Street is sidelined on TWLO stock with a Hold consensus rating based on two buys, seven holds and one sell. The average price target of $60.88 suggests 9.1% upside potential.

exposure

