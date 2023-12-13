Twilio hires Catalyst to advise on defense against activist investor group

Both sources asked not to be named due to confidentiality. Twilio’s technology makes it easier for companies to communicate with customers and employees through mobile devices.

Legion Partners, a Los Angeles-based activist firm, took a stake in Twilio earlier this year and began pushing the company for changes to its board and strategy. Legion’s partnership was led by Sagar Gupta, who left the company in October for Anson Funds, where he acquired an equal stake.

Twilio shares are up 45% this year, but that’s after a miserable 2022, during which the company lost more than 80% of its value. The stock is down 84% from its record set at the beginning of 2021. Annual revenue growth slowed to just 5% in the most recent quarter, down from more than 30% in the same period last year and more than 60% in the third quarter of 2021.

Activist groups have told Twilio it should sell at least one underperforming unit, its data and applications business, which also includes Segment. Twilio CEO Jeff Lawson, who co-founded the company in 2008, said last week that the company would lay off 5% of its workforce, with the biggest cuts coming inside the data and applications unit.

The downsizing follows a corporate restructuring earlier this year, which included laying off 17% of Twilio’s workforce.

Catalyst is known for its mergers and acquisitions practice rather than shareholder defense. One of the people familiar with the matter said the bank’s current partnership with Twilio is not a precursor to a sale of the company.

A Twilio spokesperson declined to comment. Catalyst did not respond to a request for comment.

Quattlist was founded in 2008 by Quattrone, who stepped down as CEO in 2016 but remains executive chairman. The firm has advised on some of Silicon Valley’s largest recent deals, including the $28.1 billion acquisition of LinkedIn by Microsoft, the $29.2 billion purchase of Slack by Salesforce, and the $22 billion acquisition of Afterpay by Block. Catalyst also worked on Cisco’s pending $29.6 billion acquisition of Splunk and Adobe’s purchase of Figma, which is awaiting regulatory approval.

Catalyst’s activist practice is led by Peter Michelson, who was hired from Goldman Sachs’ activist advisory group in June 2020. Michelson says on his LinkedIn page that he “advises Catalyst’s clients across all technology sectors on matters including activist defense, proxy fights, conflict situations, defense preparedness, and complex ESG matters.” ESG stands for environmental, social and corporate governance.

— CNBC’s Alex Sherman contributed to this report.

Source: www.cnbc.com