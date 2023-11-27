November 27, 2023
‘Twilight’ director says Jenna Ortega and Jacob Elordi would be ‘perfect’ as Bella and Edward


Is it time to grab Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson?

Catherine Hardwicke has the answer to the question that’s been on every Twi-hard’s mind lately: who should play the lion and the lamb evening reboot?

Fifteen years after introducing film fans to Bella (Kristen Stewart) and Edward (Robert Pattinson) as the director of the 2008 film, Hardwicke is looking toward the future of the franchise. During a watch with Josh Horowitz happy sad confused In the podcast, when the host suggested they play the franchise’s star-crossed lovers, they gave the two young actors their seal of approval.

“Is anyone in the new crop today? Like who do you cast? Is Jacob Elordi Edward Cullen today?” Horowitz asked him. “What Jenna Ortega…”

Before he could finish, Hardwicke approved, saying: “Oh yes, that would be perfect.”

<p>Mike Marsland/WireImage</p> <p> Jenna Ortega and Jacob Elordi” src=’></p> <p>Mike Marsland/WireImage</p> <p> Jenna Ortega and Jacob Elordi” src=’class=’caas-img’></p> <p>Mike Marsland/WireImage</p> <p> Jenna Ortega and Jacob Elordi</p> <p>“He’s amazing,” she said of Elordi. “He probably would have been Edward today. Absolutely.”</p> <p>When asked who could follow in Stewart’s footsteps, he described Ortega as “amazing”.</p> <p>While the idea of ​​a new Bella and Edward has fans worried on social media, the question is more timely than it seems. Earlier this year, EW learned that Lionsgate was developing a <em>evening </em>television series. The project is reportedly in the early stages of development with Mayer, and currently has no network or platform.</p> <p>Historically, hanging out in Forks has been a good career launchpad. Stewart and Pattinson have continued success <em>evening</em> Daytime, indie and blockbuster titles alike. Pattinson is set to continue as the Caped Crusader following his turn in Matt Reeves. <em>Batman</em>While Stewart earned her first Academy Award nomination last year for her role as Princess Diana <em>wig</em>,</p> <p><img class=Source

