Is it time to grab Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson?

Catherine Hardwicke has the answer to the question that’s been on every Twi-hard’s mind lately: who should play the lion and the lamb evening reboot?

Fifteen years after introducing film fans to Bella (Kristen Stewart) and Edward (Robert Pattinson) as the director of the 2008 film, Hardwicke is looking toward the future of the franchise. During a watch with Josh Horowitz happy sad confused In the podcast, when the host suggested they play the franchise’s star-crossed lovers, they gave the two young actors their seal of approval.

“Is anyone in the new crop today? Like who do you cast? Is Jacob Elordi Edward Cullen today?” Horowitz asked him. “What Jenna Ortega…”

Before he could finish, Hardwicke approved, saying: “Oh yes, that would be perfect.”

