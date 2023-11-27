‘Twilight’ director says Jenna Ortega and Jacob Elordi would be “amazing” in the reboot

evening Director Catherine Hardwicke is now opening up about the actors who will play the lead roles in the fantasy film if it gets rebooted.

But during an interview look carefully Podcast, Hardwick agreed that Jenna Ortega and Jacob Elordi “would be perfect” to play Bella Swan and Edward Cullen.

“I mean, she’s amazing. He probably would have been Edward today, Hardwick said of Elordi.

The filmmaker further added, “I think there are a lot of good young actors today. Of course, you just mentioned Jenna Ortega, she’s amazing.”

Hardwick also mentioned that he recently met with model Louise Tan, who told him that she had tried to play the role of Jacob Black, which was ultimately played by Taylor Lautner.

Hardwick said, “If anyone got that role it would have changed their life.”

During the same appearance, Hardwicke first talked about the studio’s hesitation to cast Robert Pattinson in the lead role of Edward.

The film’s director said, “When he came to my house, he had black hair and was in bad shape because he used to hang out in pubs all the time.” “I thought ‘Not only does this work in person, but it also works on the screen.’ I had to be sure. Of course, personally, I was seduced, but you have to be convinced – does it really translate [to the screen],

After Hardwicke sent a “fun audition” to the studio, “They called me back and said, ‘Do you think you can make this guy look good?’ I said, ‘Yes, I do. Did you see his cheekbones? We’re doing a makeover with the hair and everything and he’s going to start working out and he’s going to look gorgeous.’ But at first they didn’t believe it. He walked in there with a stained shirt… it was Rob.”

The move to cast Pattinson as Edward proved to be a great decision following the success of evening Saga.

