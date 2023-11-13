Twenty eight road construction works are taking place in BCP area this week

Road construction work is going on in BCP area this week

The following road works are being carried out within the BCP Council area by the Council and various utility companies this week:

1. Edstral Road (Pool) – Junction with Kellaway Road

The removal of temporary traffic signals and replacement of bus shelters will be carried out during BCP from November 13 to 14.

2. Alford Road – Junction with Glenfarnes Avenue

Temporary road closure on 3 July until 26 July 2024 during BCP work on the nearby cycleway. Signed diversion route in operation.

3. Ellington Road (Pool) – Off 1

Temporary traffic signals from 15 November to 24 November during Wessex Waters installation works.

4. Anchor Road-Exit 37

Temporary traffic signals from November 16 to November 20 during SSEPD remedial works.

5. Banks Road (Poole) – between Sandbanks Pavilion car park and Number 10

Temporary (night-time) traffic signals from 19 November to 21 November during Wessex Waters investigation and clean-up works.

6. Benlen Road – between JCT along Benlen Avenue and JCT along Glenfarnes Avenue

Temporary road closure will remain in place from November 13 to December 8 during BCP design and installation works. Signed diversion route in operation.

7. Bingham Avenue (Pool) – Off 22

Temporary traffic signals from 13 to 15 November during Wessex Waters installation works.

8. Blandford Road (Poole) – Off 12 to 128

Temporary carriageway restrictions from 14 November to 16 November during BT’s installation works.

9. Broadway Lane – Roundabout from Castle Lane west to Exit 115

Temporary traffic signal replacement and service upgrade work will be carried out during SGN from October 2 to December 19.

10. Brudenell Avenue (Poole) – Junction with Shore Road

Temporary road closure from 6 November to 14 November during Wessex Waters sewer cleaning works. Signed diversion route in operation.

11. Canford Cliffs Road (Poole) – Junction from Lilliput Road to Link Road

Temporary traffic signals from 30 October to 15 November during CityFibre installation work.

12. Castle Lane West – on the way to the intersection with Yeomans Road

Temporary carriageway restrictions from 3 October to 27 November during SGN work to locate and repair the leak.

13. Christchurch Road – off 714 and junction with Portman Road and Crabton Close Road

Temporary carriageway restrictions, including temporary traffic signals and road closures, from 6 November to 14 November during SWW works to connect a new service.

14. Croft Road (Christchurch) – entire road

During SGN, work is carried out to replace temporary traffic signals and upgrade service from November 1 to November 24.

15. Footers Lane (Christchurch) – Junction with Salisbury Road

Temporary traffic signals from 13 November to 15 November during CityFibre installation work.

16. Glenferness Avenue – from the junction with Leven Avenue to the junction with Talbot Avenue.

Various temporary carriageway restrictions, including the closure of some roads, from 10 July to 28 June 2024 during BCP works for carriageway improvements and implementation of the cycle path. Signed diversion route in operation.

17. Iford Lane – Junction with Seafield Road

Temporary road closure will remain in place from November 6 to December 14 during BCP installation work for parallel crossing and urgent work to divert gas main by SGN. Signed diversion route in operation.

18. Jumpers Avenue (Christchurch) – from Barrack Road to the junction with Canberra Road.

Temporary traffic signals from 9 November to 22 November during CityFibre installation work.

19. Lymington Road (Christchurch) – Junction with Rothesay Drive

Temporary traffic signals from 1 November to 14 November during CityFibre installation works.

20. Lymington Road (Christchurch) – off 58

Temporary traffic signal from 12 October to 17 November during SGN emergency gas repairs.

21. Lymington Road (Christchurch) – Junction with Wharncliffe Road at exit 250

Temporary traffic signals from 13 November to 24 November during CityFibre installation work.

22. Lytchett Drive (Poole) – Junction with West Way

Temporary traffic signals from 16 October to 8 December during SGN installation works.

23. Magna Road (Poole) – Exit 94 to junction with Knighton Lane

Temporary traffic signals from 11 May to 15 December during BCP sewer and redesign works for the new development.

24. Marlpit Drive (Christchurch) – Junction with Ringwood Road

Temporary traffic signals from 13 November to 22 November during CityFibre installation work.

25. Martello Road (Poole) – Junction with Canford Cliffs Road

The road will be temporarily closed from October 30 to November 16 during CityFibre installation work. Signed diversion route in operation.

26. Matchams Lane (Christchurch) – along Sopley Common

Temporary traffic signals from 9 November to 13 November during BCP carriageway repair works.

27. Oakdale Road (Pool) – Junction with Dingley Road at exit 31

Temporary traffic signals from 13 November to 15 November during BT maintenance works.

28. Oakley Lane (Poole) – between Floral Farm and Canford Magna

During the BCP from 23 October to 27 November a temporary traffic signal serves to create new access to a new development.

29. Pergin Crescent (Poole) – Junction with Upton Road

Temporary road closure from 23 October to 1 December during SGN maintenance works. Signed diversion route in operation.

30. Ringwood Road – south of Fulwood Avenue junction

Temporary carriageway restrictions from 9 November to 13 November during emergency works by BT to repair a broken access cover.

31. Ringwood Road (Pool) – Off 87

The road was temporarily closed from 9 November to 8 December during the Wessex Waters, when the main road was flooded. Signed diversion route in operation.

32. Ringwood Road (Poole) – Rossmore Road to junction 568

Temporary traffic signals from 6 November to 24 November during CityFibre installation work.

33. Ringwood Road (Christchurch) – exits 123 to 167

Temporary traffic signals from 13 November to 22 November during CityFibre installation work.

34. Ringwood Road – side section from Poole Lane back to Ringwood Road

The road will be temporarily closed from November 6 to November 24 during CityFibre installation work. Signed diversion route in operation.

35. Rossmore Road (Poole) – Ringwood Road to junction 6

The road will be temporarily closed from November 6 to November 24 during CityFibre installation work. Signed diversion route in operation.

36. Salisbury Road (Christchurch) – off Burton Green off 178

Temporary traffic signals from 4 November to 15 November during CityFibre installation work.

37. Salisbury Road (Christchurch) – near the junction with the Christchurch Bypass.

Temporary traffic signals from 3 November to 14 November during CityFibre installation work.

38. Sandbanks Road (Pool) – Off 8

Temporary carriageway restrictions from 13 November to 18 November during SSEPD remedial works.

39. Saxonbury Road – Junction with Seafield Road

Temporary traffic signals from 10 November to 14 December during BCP works to complete the crossing upgrade.

40. Saxonbury Road – the entire road

Temporary carriageway restrictions, including road closures, from 15 September to 24 November during SGN installation works. Signed diversion route in operation.

41. C Road – Junction with St John’s Road, off 42

Temporary traffic signals from 13 November to 15 November during BT installation and maintenance works.

42. Sea View Road (Pool) – Off 2

Temporary (night-time) carriageway restrictions from 14 November to 15 November during Wessex Waters installation works.

43. Sea View Road (Pool) – Junction from Parkstone Heights to Hermitage Road

Temporary traffic signals from 30 October to 13 November during CityFibre installation work.

44. Shore Road (Pool) – near the junction with Brudenell Avenue

Temporary traffic signals from 6 November to 14 November during Wessex Waters sewer cleaning works.

45. Somerford Road (Christchurch) – Junction with Croft Road

Temporary traffic signals from 16th November to 29th November during SGN installation works.

46. ​​South Kinson Drive – from junction with Moore Avenue

Temporary traffic signals from 16 October to 24 November during BCP installation work.

47. Spencer Road (Poole) – Junction with Canford Cliffs Road off exit 27

Temporary road closure from 30 October to 24 November during CityFibre installation work. Signed diversion route in operation.

48. Springdale Road (Pool) – Off 89

Temporary traffic signals from 13 November to 15 November during Wessex Waters installation and maintenance works.

49. St. Clair Road (Pool) – Off 22

Temporary traffic signals from November 6 to November 14 during SSEPD connection works.

50. St. Stephen’s Road – Off Brompton Court

Temporary traffic signal during BT maintenance and safety works on 15 November.

51. Stanpit (Christchurch) – 70’s Out

Temporary traffic signals repair work to a shaking/noisy access cover during Wessex Waters on 16 November.

52. Sterte Avenue West (Poole) – around Halls Bay Park

Temporary traffic signals from 13 November to 1 December during BCP corrective works.

53. Stoney Lane (Christchurch) – JCT Orchard Way to RAB with Christchurch Bypass.

Temporary road closure from 7 November to 15 November during CityFibre installation work. Signed diversion route in operation.

54. Stoney Lane Roundabout (Christchurch) – Junction from Stoney Lane to Christchurch Bypass

Temporary carriageway restrictions from 7 November to 15 November during CityFibre installation works.

55. Tuckton Road – Junction from Carberry Avenue to Ruffield Gardens

Temporary road closure from 6 November to 15 December during SGN installation works. Signed diversion route in operation.

54. Upton Road (Poole) – Junction with Pergin, exit 22

Temporary road closure from 23 October to 1 December during SGN maintenance works. Signed diversion route in operation.

55. West Way (Pool) – Off 29

Temporary traffic signal from 11 September to 8 December during SGN work to replace the old gas main.

56. Wimborne Road – Opposite 34

Temporary road closures will be in place from 13 November to 19 November during Wessex Waters maintenance and installation works. Signed diversion route in operation.

57. Wimborne Road – Off 1008B

Temporary traffic signals from 6 November to 17 November during BCP works to connect new properties to the sewer system.

58. Winterbourne Road (Poole) – Junction with Wimbourne Road

Temporary road closure from November 6 to November 17 during BCP design. Signed diversion route in operation.

Source