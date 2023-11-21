Twelve Below secures $108 million in two new funds techcrunch

Pre-seed and seed companies have a new bucket of capital to go around today. Twelve Below, a New York-based venture capital firm, closed on $108 million of capital commitments.

Taylor Greene and Byron Ling launched Twelve Below in 2021 after previous careers at Collaborative Fund and Lerer Hippo for Green and Canaan and Primary Venture Partners for Ling. However, the pair know each other and have worked on deals together for a decade, including investments in Mirror, Papa and K Health.

Green and Ling told TechCrunch that their philosophy is reminiscent of “the old ways of venture capital.” They say it’s all about trust – keep your fund size small, high trust, high ownership and invest in small numbers.

“Our mentors told us that this kind of old-school approach would yield great returns,” Green said. “We started with a blank piece of paper, designing the firm based on relationships with entrepreneurs and a mindset based on trust.”

Twelve Below aims to lead or co-lead pre-seed and seed financing with the goal of acquiring a 10% to 15% ownership stake in the lead investment from the fund. The firm invests in New York City-based startups in the fintech, healthcare, energy, SMB and consumer sectors.

Its first fund was $50 million, and the portfolio includes Acrew Savings, Odyssey Energy, Croissant, Campus and Truehold. Green and Ling say more than 60% of their portfolio is already engaged in raising follow-on capital.

Green and Ling say their biggest difference is their focus on trust. They also don’t have a platform team, so the founders work directly with them.

“We believe that trust really strengthens the ability to know what’s going on in the business, but it also has a broader impact,” Ling said. “Their success and our success are very intertwined. We’re putting a lot of thought into that model because we think founders really want personal attention with an individual trusted partner, which is very different and we’ve seen the difference between having a platform team and having all these different individuals. models that could potentially fragment that relationship over time.

The new capital is spread across two new funds, $80 million for its second early-stage fund and a $28 million Opportunity Fund, bringing the firm to $160 million in total assets under management. The firm is backed by institutions, including large university endowments, institutional funds of wealth, and large family offices.

It was the large number of portfolio companies that were going after follow-on capital that forced Green and Ling to think about how they could support their companies going forward. Green described the Opportunity Fund as “a little bit unique.”

“It just invests in our existing companies,” Green said. “We have seen this separation in the market where we are very bullish on pricing, especially as we follow our existing companies. From a risk-reward perspective, the pricing looks great. We’re also very excited about how the portfolio is shaping up, so it gives us the ability to put more money into our existing companies.

The pair invested in 21 companies with their first fund and plan to invest in around 25 for the second fund and five to eight companies for the Opportunities Fund. He hasn’t yet announced an investment from another fund, but says it will come early next year.

