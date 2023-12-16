Twelfth edition of 'Tycon Kerala 2023' Entrepreneur Summit begins in Kochi

ANI | Updated: December 16, 2023 23:14 IST

Ernakulam (Kerala) [India]December 16 (ANI): The twelfth edition of the state’s largest entrepreneurship conference, ‘Tycon Kerala 2023’ began on Saturday at the Le Meridien Convention Center in Kochi, Kerala.

The two-day mega event is organized by Indus Entrepreneurs (TIE) Kerala Chapter.

Padma Bhushan Suchitra Ella, MD, Bharat Biotech International Limited, inaugurated the conference.

Inaugurating the conference, Suchitra Ella stressed the need for entrepreneurs to address challenges and opportunities in critical sectors such as agriculture, education, assisted living, global health and wellness and research and development.

Ella stressed the importance of entrepreneurs revolutionizing farming to ensure food security in a world facing challenges like climate change and resource scarcity. ‘Optimizing resources and enhancing agricultural practices using technology is the way forward,’ he said.

The field of health and wellness offers immense possibilities and opportunities. He urged entrepreneurs to prioritize future technologies like vaccines, personalized medicine, early detection systems and gene therapy.

Ella shares insights about Bharat Biotech’s journey, highlighting their commitment towards innovation and development of vaccines, including the groundbreaking COVAXIN during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the role of women in the workforce, Ella stressed the need to leverage the untapped potential of over 500 million women in India. She shared the success stories of women scientists and technicians in Bharat Biotech, highlighting their dedication during the creation of COVAXIN.

Arun Mammen, Managing Director, MRF Limited, delivered an insightful speech highlighting the symbiotic relationship between business, especially the tire industry, and the world of sports.

Mammen reflected the company’s strategic focus on motorsports and cricket in line with the interests of its target customer segment.

MRF’s commitment to motorsports dates back to 1970 and its venture into cricket began in 1988. The company’s brand presence at ICC events around the world reflects its commitment to leveraging cricket as a platform to connect with wider audiences.

In his address, Mammen outlined five key principles that guide MRF’s success at the intersection of business and sport: knowing the customer, staying the course, being patient, monitoring and implementing inputs and fostering innovation. . He stressed the importance of passion and hard work to achieve remarkable results.

APM Mohammad Hanish IAS said any approach requires careful nurturing and a mix of resources. He said, “Sadly, visions often falter due to a lack of shared commitment. In a thriving nation, we must question old norms and embrace the latest ideas.”

Shankar Ram emphasized the vital role of TiE in shaping a strong startup ecosystem through diverse events, workshops and conferences, creating fertile ground for budding entrepreneurs across the world.

Damadar Avnoor, President of TiE Kerala, highlighted the organization’s significant support for startups in their early stages, offering pitch opportunities, seed funding, necessary resources and a supportive community.

This year’s conference, themed “Driving the Change – Unlocking the Potential,” focuses on agriculture, education, assisted living, health and wellness, and research and development. He said, it serves as a unique platform for industry leaders, entrepreneurs, innovators and policy makers.

The inauguration ceremony also saw the release of the book “Beyond Three Generations”, which outlines the longevity of a family business. Entrepreneurs Nawas Miran, Firoz Miran, George Skeria and MSA Kumar unveiled the book.

The book sheds light on the secrets behind the enduring success of 12 family-run enterprises including Arvind Eye Care Systems, Bhima Jewelers and Dodla Dairy.

The TIE Kerala Awards were presented in seven categories following the inauguration, with Jose Dominic, co-founder of Casino Group of Hotels, receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Other awards were: Start-up of the Year-Ramis Ali, Founder, Interval; Scale-up of the Year -Bavil Varghese, Co-Founder C Electric Automotive Drives; Entrepreneur of the Year – Sumesh Govind, MD, Paragon Group of Restaurants: Next Generation Entrepreneur – Harsha Mathew; Chief Resident Editor and Director, Malayala Manorama, Innovator of the Year – Sandith Thandassery, Founder CEO, Newalt Solar Boats, Ecosystem Enabler -R Roshan, Writer and Journalist, Business News Division, Mathrubhumi.

Arun Mamman, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, MRF, delivered the keynote address. APM Mohammed Hanish IAS, Principal Secretary, Health and Industries & Commerce, Government of Kerala; and Shankar Ram, Chairman – Board of Trustees, TiE Global, Damodar Avnoor, Chairman, TiE Kerala, Jacob Joy, Vice President and Chairman, TiEcon Kerala 2023, Vinay James Kinnady, Chairman, TiE Kerala Awards, Navas Meeran and Vivek Krishna Govind, Inaugural Session The Vice President-nominee gave a speech in

The second day of the summit promises a diverse range of esteemed speakers, including Dr. Palanivel Thiagarajan, Tamil Nadu’s Minister of Information Technology and Digital Services, and Ms. Kripa Ananthan, Head of Design at Ola Electric.

Over a thousand delegates are participating in the event, including over 40 speakers from across the world and over 50 leading investors and fund houses.

The sessions on the second day will facilitate knowledge exchange, networking and collaboration, including events like Kerala Angel Network Investor Meet, TiE U Programme, TiE Women Programme, TiE Young Entrepreneurs Programme, and Capital Café. (ANI)

