TVB, Hong Kong’s top broadcaster, to lay off 300 staff and cut channels

Television Broadcasts (TVB), long the dominant free-to-air TV operator in Hong Kong, has sacked 300 employees, or 8% of its already reduced workforce, as part of a cost-cutting move .

The company said in a regulatory filing on Monday that it will lay off 200 employees from its program production operations, merge two of its five channels and shrink its Zstore e-commerce business with the loss of an additional 100 jobs. .

The moves, some of which require regulatory approval, are the second staff cuts to be announced this year. In March, TVB cut 255 employees, bringing its total headcount to 3,600 by June.

TVB is proposing to merge its J2 channel (offering content and programs for young audiences) with its TVB finance, sports and information channels and create TVB+.

The new channel will “produce a wide variety of content aimed at young audiences, including drama and variety shows, sports and informational programs.” It will also “combine free-to-air TV content with interactive content on our digital platforms such as myTV SUPER and TVB social media accounts.”

There will no longer be a dedicated channel for financial news and instead, content will be broadcast on the remaining Jade and TVB+ channels.

“We expect TVB+ to attract a larger combined audience than our existing J2 and FSI channels and thereby also provide a stronger value proposition to advertisers,” TVB said in the filing.

“We will reduce our production budget for fringe-hour content and close any programs that fall short of the desired audience or commercial impact. As a result, in addition to the HK$260 million ($33.3 million) of annual cost savings announced in March 2023 and which we are on track to achieve by year-end 2023, we expect to save a further HK$100 million ($12.9 million) . Material costs in 2024. At the same time, we will reduce the number of employees in this business unit by more than 200,” TVB explained.

“We will merge our existing Ztore online platform with Neigbuy, making Ztore an integral part of Neigbuy. Neigbuy differs from traditional e-commerce platforms with its pre-sale model, whereby customers order and pay for a product before Neigbuy purchases the stock. This model not only alleviates inventory pressure and minimizes inventory holding risk, but also allows Negabay to quickly adapt to changing market dynamics and seize any new opportunities that arise,” TVB said. he said.

The company has recorded losses for five consecutive years. These increased from HK$281 million in 2020 to HK$647 in 2012 and HK$807 million in 2022.

The deficit widened again to HK$407 million ($51.9 million) in the first half of 2023, an 84% increase from HK$224 million.

