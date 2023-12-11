TV anchor Becky Quick says famed investor Charlie Munger was candid but funny — and showed people how to win in business and life

Becky Quick says that Charlie Munger was brilliant and outspoken, as well as funny and a dedicated teacher.

Warren Buffett’s late business partner took an ethical approach to business and life, the anchor said.

Quick tells Markets Insider about his first meeting with Munger, what he learned from him and his legacy.

Becky Quick says Charlie Munger was extremely smart and extremely articulate, but he was also funny, generous and had a noble approach to business and life.

Quick, who co-anchors CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” recently sat down with Munger for what turned out to be the last televised interview of his life. Munger, Warren Buffett’s business partner and vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway for more than four decades, died on November 28 at the age of 99.

The veteran journalist told Markets Insider about his thoughts on the legendary investor, what he learned from him over the years, and the legacy he left behind.

Quick first interviewed Munger about 16 years ago. “I was scared,” she said, because she knew Munger had no problem openly dismissing a question as stupid. “I didn’t want to look like a fool.”

However, he found Munger to be very kind. He later realized that he was a dedicated teacher like Buffett, but he took a more subtle approach that wove into stories and fables.

“You’ll walk away with a lesson,” Quick said, “without making him look like you’re eating your vegetables.”

The investment icon was not only smart, but he also had a great sense of humor.

“Man, he was funny, really funny—and really quick-witted,” Quick said. He pointed to his last interview with her, during which he had asked if she had any regrets. From lamenting over the 200-pound tuna he never caught, Munger joked that he should have caught a third wife (his second wife, Nancy, died in 2010.)

Quick said Munger – a polymath who studied subjects as diverse as physics, law, architecture and biology – was able to see virtually any problem and solve it immediately. But he also understood how human behavior complicates things.

He remembered that he once personally asked him for help in drafting a legal agreement which could not be tampered with in future. He immediately dismissed it as impossible and said there was no point in making a deal with someone he did not trust.

The late investor also played an important role in Berkshire’s success, Quick said. He said that several years before joining the group as vice chairman, he had advised Buffett as a friend on how to turn around a failing textile mill. Munger’s vision was the blueprint for the modern Berkshire, which has a market capitalization of nearly $800 billion and more than $1 trillion in assets.

“Charlie places great importance on his ethics, his thinking and his leadership, the culture he’s helped build,” Quick said of the investor’s influence on Berkshire’s inner workings.

He appreciated the partnership of Buffett and Munger, as they were quick to praise but never blamed each other for mistakes.

“They made each other better people,” Quick said. “Berkshire wouldn’t exist without those two.”

Quick shared some of the key lessons he learned from Munger. They included advice to “always do the reverse” or look at a problem from the opposite perspective, such as starting at a destination and working backwards. She also celebrated the fact that she never let her fame and fortune affect her; He remained healthy and stable by living in the same house and not buying into his promotions.

“Whatever she did was a beautiful lesson in handling yourself,” he said.

The former newspaper reporter and magazine columnist also discussed Munger’s broader role in the business world. She highlighted her resistance to getting caught up in the latest market craze and her willingness to ride out the fads. Munger also served as a paragon of long-term thinking, conviction, integrity and skepticism, helping other investors stay on track.

“Charlie was the guy who told the Emperor he wasn’t wearing any clothes,” Quick said. “He did not bow to power. He spoke the truth, or at least the truth as he saw it.”

Source: markets.businessinsider.com